* Prospect capital purchases $64.5 million of first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by leadingresponse
HONG KONG Jan 29 Chinese property developers rated below investment grade could face financing difficulties if Kaisa Group were to default on its debt obligation, Standard & Poor's said on Thursday.
Kaisa, downgraded to SD or selective default category, missed a deadline to make a $26 million interest payment on its bonds due to mature in 2020. It has until Feb. 9 to pay that coupon or else become the first Chinese real estate firm to default on its offshore debt.
"Developers with already-weak liquidity and high refinancing needs in the next 12 months may face a funding crisis as financing sources could be steered toward more stable players," said Christopher Yip.
Kaisa's debt woes at one point shaved not only two-thirds of the value of its bonds but also affected sentiment in the rest of the sector with bonds rated below investment grade hit the hardest. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Michael Perry)
* U.S. flotation to take place in H1 2018 (Adds AXA executives' comments)