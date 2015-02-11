HONG KONG Feb 11 Chinese property developer Kaisa Group said on Wednesday it had begun reviewing and assessing options for its debt obligations as part of plans for rival Sunac China Holdings Ltd to take a stake in the company.

Kaisa, based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, has been struggling after a string of senior executives left unexpectedly and authorities blocked some of its Shenzhen sales late last year.

The group has to refinance or restructure its existing debt facilities as a condition for Sunac to complete its commitment to buy a 49.3 percent stake in Kaisa, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"At this moment, the company expects material modifications to the group's offshore debt obligations to be necessary so as not to frustrate the transaction," Kaisa said.

The homebuilder said it would only take actions after a detailed internal assessment of its business plan and available options, assisted by its adviser Houlihan Lokey (China).

Kaisa also said it intended to start negotiating with lenders and bondholders to reach a preliminary understanding of the potential transaction by end of March and with completion by the end of April.

Kaisa has unsettled Asia's corporate debt markets with its financial troubles. It made a $26 million interest payment on one of its bonds just before a 30 day grace period to pay the money was up.

Kaisa's shares fell for the second consecutive day after trading resumed on Monday. Traders cited market concerns over whether its deal with Sunac China would go through.

Kaisa's shares closed 6.7 percent lower at HK$1.66, versus a 0.87 percent drop in the Hang Seng Index. The company's stock surged as much as 32 percent on Monday after news of Sunac's proposed acquisition. (Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Bengaluru newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)