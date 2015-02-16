* Kaisa debts now exceed $10 billion

* Sunac rescue deal dependent on debt restructuring

* April target for restructuring looks hard to achieve (Adds Kaisa free float comments, S&P warning on Sunac)

By Umesh Desai

HONG KONG, Feb 16 Troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group disclosed on Monday that its debts now exceed $10 billion of which it may have to repay more than half this year.

The company said it was in discussions with its creditors to try to restructure its borrowings urgently. A proposed rescue deal by rival Sunac China Holdings depends on the restructuring going ahead.

Standard & Poor's placed Sunac's BB-minus credit rating on review for a possible downgrade on Monday saying a deal could hurt its cashflows and leverage.

In a stock exchange notice, Kaisa said its aggregate interest-bearing debt stood at 65 billion yuan ($10.4 billion) at the end of 2014. As much as 35.5 billion yuan of this could be due for repayment before the end of 2015.

The company also said the public float at 20.81 percent had fallen below the 25 percent required by the stock exchange listing rules and it would restore the public float as soon as possible.

Kaisa's problems rattled Asian corporate debt markets at the start of this year after it failed to make a timely repayment on a HK$400 million ($51 million) loan from HSBC and was late on a $26 million bond coupon payment.

Bondholders had hoped Sunac's proposed acquisition of Kaisa would help bring its debt situation under control, but Monday's disclosure indicates borrowings could be higher than feared.

The company had reported having 9.6 billion yuan in cash on June 30 last year. There was no update on the year-end cash balance, but problems with paying its coupon and loan have raised liquidity concerns.

Kaisa bonds due 2020 have dropped to 56 cents on the dollar, 19 points off the highs they struck after the news of the proposed Sunac deal. Trading in its shares was suspended earlier on Monday.

APRIL TARGET

Kaisa said that it is aiming to reach a restructuring deal with its offshore creditors by the end of next month and complete the process in April.

However analysts were doubtful that it could complete the restructuring in that time span and conclude the Sunac transaction.

"The Sunac deal may not go through - based on the conditions that are tied to the share purchase agreement," said Yin Chin Cheong, Singapore-based analyst with CreditSights, an independent research firm.

"There simply isn't enough time to resolve the mess".

Still analysts say Sunac is under no obligation to support Kaisa and offshore bondholders should brace for significant losses.

"Sunac has had no involvement in managing Kaisa and cannot be held accountable for their debts," wrote Charles Macgregor of Lucror Analystics in a note while advising investors to sell Kaisa bonds.

"The company's financial risk profile is expected to weaken further in the next 12 months given the negative developments."

The company also warned on Monday that it will experience a substantial fall in its net profit for 2014 and that its cash flow could be hit by an ongoing government block on sales at some of its developments in Shenzhen.

Kaisa's problems escalated late last year after it was hit by the sales block and the subsequent departure of a string of senior executives, including founder chairman Kwok Ying Shing.

Kaisa said it would hold a preliminary meeting with its onshore creditors later on Monday, and that it hoped to engage offshore creditors on a restructuring proposal as soon as is practicable. ($1 = 6.2472 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Keith Weir)