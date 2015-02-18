By Umesh Desai
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 18 A mysterious jump in
struggling homebuilder Kaisa Group's debt levels has
left investors worried that leverage at other Chinese developers
could be much higher than previously estimated.
Mid-sized developer Kaisa disclosed on Monday that its
borrowings stood at 65 billion yuan ($10.4 billion), a figure
that stumped many analysts given it previously reported that in
June last year its debt pile was just under half that level.
One reason for the rise could be that Kaisa's problems,
which started last year when officials in Shenzhen stopped it
selling apartments at some of its projects, mean it now has to
classify home buyers' deposits as borrowings rather than
short-term liabilities.
But a more worrying explanation may be that Kaisa had 30
billion yuan of debt it had not previously disclosed and that
other developers could have done similar, just as China's
housing market is in a slowdown.
"We will be more cautious on China property, because the
risk premium will go up - valuations and perceptions will change
because of the Kaisa incident," said Brayan Lai, a portfolio
manager with One Asia Investment Partners.
HOUSING GLUT
An overhang of unsold new homes and nine straight months of
house price falls in China's major cities mean investors are
already wary about the outlook for developers.
Kaisa's problems have escalated those concerns, given the
homebuilder had been seen as a well-financed developer with
relatively healthy cash holdings until late last year.
"The Kaisa revelations raise a red flag for the sector,"
said David Ng, head of China & Hong Kong research at Macquarie.
He said investors will now have to examine whether other
developers have hidden liabilities.
"You will have to look beyond the balance sheet for
potential contingent liabilities or hidden guarantees that are
not reported in the financial statements," Ng added.
Chinese developers' leverage is already estimated to have
grown over the past year. Average net gearing in the sector, a
measure of leverage, rose to an estimated 83.8 percent in 2014
from 73.2 percent a year ago, based on companies tracked by
Barclays.
Last year Chinese developers accounted for 61 percent all
high-yield bonds issued by Asian companies, excluding Japan and
Australia, in the U.S. dollar market in 2014, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Earlier this month Kaisa was rescued from the brink of
becoming the first Chinese property firm to default on its
offshore debt after a buyout offer from Sunac China.
It is now trying to persuade its creditors to agree to a
debt restructuring plan in order for that deal to proceed.
However the news of its debt holdings, and a disclosure on
Tuesday that assets frozen by courts to protect its creditors
have risen to more than $2 billion, mean doubts are growing that
the Sunac transaction will go ahead.
Kaisa has also disclosed that it may have to repay as much
as $5 billion of its debt by the end of this year.
Wee Liat Lee, BNP Paribas Head of Property Research, said he
had expected larger developers such as China Overseas Land &
Investment Ltd and China Vanke Co to bid
for Kaisa, but the developers' debt disclosures probably explain
why they did not.
"It is now quite plain what doubts they may have been having
about the hidden debts," he said.
($1 = 6.2546 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)