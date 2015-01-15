(Adds Fantasia comment)

By Umesh Desai and Clare Jim

HONG KONG Jan 15 Shares in some mid-size Chinese real estate developers fell sharply on Thursday, as fears grew that the troubles hitting Kaisa Group could spread to other firms in the sector.

Local government officials blocking real estate sales and anti-corruption probes are adding to worries about the prospects of companies in China's already highly leveraged property industry.

Shanghai developer Glorious Property Holdings fell as much as 35 pct on Thursday, while China South City Holdings was down 10 pct. Bond prices also took a hit, with Shenzhen-based Fantasia Holdings' notes down as much as 17 points before recovering partially.

Kaisa has been hit by a string of bad news over the past two months, beginning with the disclosure that the local government had stopped it selling unsold units at some of its developments in Shenzhen. It now runs the risk of becoming the first Chinese property firm to default on its foreign debt after it missed an interest payment on one of its bonds bond last week.

Those problems have led to rumours of trouble at other mid-sized developers, with Glorious Property hit by local media reports saying construction on some of its projects has allegedly been halted for more than a year.

Company spokeswoman Doris Chung said the company would issue a statement on the reports "soon".

Sales of four units at one of Fantasia's residential projects in Shenzhen have also been blocked, the city's land and resources commission website shows. Fantasia said the four units had already been sold in 2009 and 2010.

"The issue is between the court and the individual (homebuyers); it doesn't involved any political reasons as some speculated", company chairman Pan Jun told an investor call in the evening.

Pan said Shenzhen officials told him at a conference on Thursday that they still supported property development in the city, adding that "Kaisa is a separate case".

Investors said Kaisa's problems were bringing into focus the sharp rise in leverage seen at mid-tier Chinese property developers in the past five years.

"We have to be careful about mid-sized companies that are trying to get to the big league quickly and the fast rise in leverage is reflective of the ramp-up and the rapid growth in risk," said Leon Goldfeld, Hong Kong-based investment director at Amundi.

Kaisa has reported an increase in total debt of nearly 400 percent in the last five years, regularly tapping the offshore bond markets.

In fact issuance from the Chinese property sector formed 61 percent of all high-yield bonds issued by Asian companies, excluding Japan and Australia, in 2014 according to Thomson Reuters data. Now fears are growing that if Kaisa's troubles spread further that funding source will start to dry up, causing the yield on property bonds to push even higher.

"China credits are more concerned by the liquidity issue than the economic slowdown," said Jeffrey Yap, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-based fund Ark One. (Writing by Saikat Chatterjee and Umesh Desai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Alex Richardson)