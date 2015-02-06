(Adds details on bond prices, implications for sector)
HONG KONG Feb 6 China's Kaisa Group
has finally made a $26 million interest payment on one of its
bonds, bringing relief to investors who feared it would become
the first Chinese property developer to default on its foreign
debt.
Kaisa has paid the coupon just before a 30 day grace period
to pay the money was up, after missing the scheduled payment
deadline on January 8, according to a notice to bondholders seen
by Reuters.
"The Principal Paying Agent has informed the Trustee that it
has on 5 February 2015 received a sum of $25.6 million," the
notice said referring to the half-yearly interest for the period
between July 9 and January 8.
The 2020 bonds the coupon was due on jumped
by about 3 points to 80 cents on the dollar after the news.
The developer's funding problems have spooked foreign
investors in the Chinese offshore debt market for the past two
months, causing high yield bond issuance to slow to a trickle
while the market waited to see how the situation would be
resolved.
Offshore bondholders were nervous about how they would be
treated in the event Kaisa went bankrupt, concerned onshore
creditors would get more favourable treatment.
However the purchase by developer Sunac China Holdings
of a 49.25 percent stake in Kaisa on Thursday has
appeared to ease the embattled property firm's financing
difficulties.
That followed a deal last Sunday in which Sunac agreed to
buy two of Kaisa's units and acquire majority stakes in two
others in a $385 million deal.
"The fact that someone is stepping in to keep it afloat one
way or another is an overall positive for the market," said
Gregory Wells, Managing Director at Forum Partners, a real
estate investment and asset management firm.
Kaisa troubles began late last year when the local
government in its home base of Shenzhen blocked sales at some of
its projects in the city. That was followed by the departure of
a string of senior executives, including its founder chairman
Kwok Ying Shing.
Analysts suggested Kaisa's problems with its Shenzhen
projects were linked to China's anti-corruption probe, sparking
concerns that other developers could also run into trouble.
Kaisa has given no reason for the sales blocks.
Trading in Kaisa's shares has been suspended since December
while its bonds have lost over two thirds of their value in the
past two months before making a sharp recovery in recent
sessions.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)