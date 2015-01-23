HONG KONG Jan 23 Troubled Chinese property firm Kaisa Group is talking to banks and rival developers about selling its assets as the company scrambles to raise cash, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A number of developers have approached the company about possibly buying some of its holdings, said one person.

"Banks, developers, Shenzhen government want this to happen," said another.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that developers speaking to Kaisa include China Vanke and Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town.

Shenzhen Overseas and China Vanke could not be reached for comment.

Kaisa failed earlier this month to make a $26 million interest payment on its bonds due to mature in 2020. It is now in a grace period, and has until Feb 9 to pay that coupon or else become the first Chinese real estate firm to default on its offshore debt.

The missed payment came after a string of bad news for the company, including the local government in Shenzhen blocking sales at some of its development projects and the abrupt resignation of its chairman and a number of executives.

Adding to Kaisa's woes is the fact that holders of its convertible bonds, due to expire in December, will get the option during February to demand an early repayment.

Hopes that the company may be able to work out some kind of rescue deal though caused its bonds to rise on Friday.

Its four dollar bonds were trading in the 52-60 cents on the dollar range versus Thursday's 45-50. Trading in Kaisa's shares has been suspended since last month.

Despite the talks on asset sales, the company is yet to appoint a financial adviser to guide a restructuring, according to people with knowledge of the process.

Those in the running include Houlihan Lokey, Jefferies, BDO International, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The five possible advisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Umesh Desai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)