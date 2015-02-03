HONG KONG Feb 3 Shimao Properties has
become the first Chinese property developer to launch a high
yield bond since the sector was rocked by problems at Kaisa
Group.
Shimao attracted a $6 billion order book within hours of
launching its seven-year bonds on Tuesday. However the indicated
yield of about 8.5 percent is estimated to be 100 basis points
higher than what it would have paid in early December,
suggesting the sector is set for significantly higher funding
costs.
Kaisa, a homebuilder based in the southern Chinese city of
Shenzhen, is struggling to meet its debt obligations following
the abrupt departure of a string of senior executives, and a
local government block on its property sales.
The case has raised fears that other developers could run
into similar problems, while ratings agencies Standard & Poor's
and Moody's have both warned the sector is likely to face
difficulties in the coming months to refinance debt.
Analysts said the fact the launch was happening at all was
positive, though the industry still faces significant headwinds,
particularly given rumours China's corruption clamp down is
turning its sights to real estate developers.
"We are cautious on the China high yield property sector as
it remains vulnerable to speculation about corruption
investigations and property locks and we think it makes sense to
buy higher quality credits," said Mark Reade, an analyst at
Mizuho Securities in Hong Kong.
China's property developers have become increasingly reliant
on the international debt market for funding in recent years,
accounting for 61 percent of all high-yield bonds issued by
Asian companies, excluding Japan and Australia, in the U.S.
dollar market in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shimao is likely to find it easier than many other
junk-rated developers to find demand for its bonds, with a
stronger credit profile than most of the rest of the sector.
This latest bond is not callable for four years, meaning the
company can not redeem it until its fifth year of issuance.
Kaisa is currently in a 30-day grace period after it missed
the January 8 due date for a $26 million coupon payment on its
bonds. Investors are expecting the coupon will be paid after the
company concluded a 2.37 billion yuan ($380 million) asset sale
deal at the weekend. [ID: nL4N0VC3CH]
