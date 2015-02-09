HONG KONG Feb 9 Shares of Chinese developer
Kaisa Group surged as much as 32 percent in resumed
trade on Monday after Sunac China Holdings Ltd said it
had acquired a HK$4.55 billion ($586.9 million) stake in the
embattled company.
Kaisa has been struggling after a string of senior
executives left unexpectedly, authorities blocked sales at some
of its projects in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen late
last year and it missed a coupon payment on one of its bonds.
Shares of the company rose to as high as HK$2.1 in early
afternoon trade. The stock had halved in a one-month plunge
before trading was suspended in December.
($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Yimou Lee; Editing by
Rachel Armstrong)