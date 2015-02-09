HONG KONG Feb 9 Shares of Chinese developer Kaisa Group surged as much as 32 percent in resumed trade on Monday after Sunac China Holdings Ltd said it had acquired a HK$4.55 billion ($586.9 million) stake in the embattled company.

Kaisa has been struggling after a string of senior executives left unexpectedly, authorities blocked sales at some of its projects in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen late last year and it missed a coupon payment on one of its bonds.

Shares of the company rose to as high as HK$2.1 in early afternoon trade. The stock had halved in a one-month plunge before trading was suspended in December. ($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Yimou Lee; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)