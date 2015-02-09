(Adds details, comment)
HONG KONG Feb 9 Shares of Chinese developer
Kaisa Group surged as much as 32 percent in resumed
trade on Monday after rival Sunac China Holdings Ltd's
acquisition of a HK$4.55 billion ($586.9 million) stake in the
embattled company.
Kaisa has been struggling after a string of senior
executives left unexpectedly, authorities blocked sales at some
of its projects in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen late
last year and it missed a coupon payment on one of its bonds.
Shares of the company rose to as high as HK$2.1 in early
afternoon trade as Sunac China's purchase of a 49.3 percent
stake soothed investor concerns about Kaisa's future. The stock
had halved in a one-month plunge before trading was suspended in
December.
Investors have been watching the Kaisa saga closely amid
concerns it could be the first Chinese developer to default on
its offshore bonds.
If Kaisa shares had not resumed trading on Monday, then
holders of its convertible bonds due in December 2015 may have
been able to exercise a clause that allows them to demand an
early repayment if the stock does not trade for more than 30
days.
That deadline would have been up on February 9, according to
analyst calculations.
Kaisa also provided more clarity on its financial standing
on Monday, saying in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange
that it had received notices from creditors, including project
partners, demanding immediate repayment of about 28 billion yuan
($4.5 billion).
About 550 million yuan had been frozen in several of its
bank accounts, while a total credit of about 725 million yuan
had been transferred by relevant banks to set off the loans, it
added.
Kaisa missed a coupon payment deadline in January on its
bonds due 2020 but subsequently made the payment
last week after Sunac China stepped in with the stake purchase.
These bonds, which had struck a low of around 30 cents on
the dollar, have recovered most of their losses from their early
December level of 105. On Monday, they edged up a quarter of a
point to 73.5/76 cents on the dollar.
Shares of Sunac China jumped as much as 6 percent on Monday.
Kaisa, a homebuilder based in the southern Chinese city of
Shenzhen, also said it was considering disposing of certain
project companies to improve the group's cash position.
($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.2485 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree, Umesh Desai and Yimou Lee;
Editing by Rachel Armstrong)