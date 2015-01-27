HONG KONG Jan 27 Troubled Chinese property
developer Kaisa Group failed to remove a local
government block on sales at its Shenzhen projects after a
meeting with local officials on Monday ended without progress, a
company source familiar with the talks said.
Kaisa's top executives held a high-level meeting with senior
Shenzhen government officials on Monday afternoon in the
Longgang district in northern Shenzhen, where two of Kaisa's new
projects are blocked, according to the source.
"There was no progress at all in the meeting," the Kaisa
executive said. "It's a Central Government order to keep the
blockage so even the Shenzhen government has no means to
resolve this on its own."
The source said he wasn't at the meeting in person but was
briefed on the discussions by those who were.
A Kaisa spokeswoman said she wasn't aware of the talks.
Kaisa is struggling after a string of senior executives left
unexpectedly and authorities blocked sales at some of its
projects in Shenzhen late last year.
The company failed earlier this month to make a $26 million
interest payment on its bonds due to mature in 2020.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)