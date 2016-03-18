HONG KONG, March 18 Bonds of property developer
Kaisa Group, which last year became the first Chinese
developer to default on offshore debt, rallied on Friday after
it sweetened a debt-restructuring proposal, boosting hopes it
would be implemented after months of wrangling.
The Shenzhen-based company, which owes $2.5 billion to
offshore creditors, said late on Thursday it had altered the
restructuring proposal that was offered to offshore creditors in
December in a way that investors would now get higher coupons
and amended payments contingent upon certain milestones.
Kaisa's bonds rose by 1-2 points in price across maturities,
with the 2018 trading as high as 80 cents on the
dollar. Trading in the company's shares have been suspended
since March last year.
The company said the changes followed negotiations with a
group of creditors led by Farallon Capital Asia Pte Ltd and BFAM
Partners, two funds that had opposed the earlier proposal. They
own around 24 percent of the outstanding bonds.
"BFAM and Farallon are pleased to have come to a consensual
resolution with Kaisa which has achieved a significant
improvement for all bondholders," the two bondholders said in a
joint statement.
Under the new terms, bondholder net present value would
rise to around 79 percent from the earlier 75 percent, analysts
say.
In January a group of bondholders who were opposed to the
company's earlier debt recast plan made an alternate proposal
which would offer investors a net present value of 87 percent.
The company had rejected that proposal saying it was "not
commercially viable in the current environment".
Kaisa, which has total debt of almost $11 billion, said the
new plan had the approval of bondholders owning over 80 percent
of outstanding bonds. Only 58 percent had agreed to its earlier
proposal.
The company intends to file with courts in Cayman Islands
and Hong Kong an application along with the amended scheme by
March 29.
Bondholders in Asia are becoming more assertive in squeezing
better terms from corporate borrowers.
Earlier this month, a bondholder group said it will block a
debt restructuring plan for Chinese miner Hidili Industry
International Development Ltd, which defaulted on
$182.8 million in bonds late last year.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai and Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)