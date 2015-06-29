HONG KONG, June 29 Kaisa Group Holdings
, which in April became the first Chinese developer to
default on offshore bond coupon payments, has struck a deal with
some onshore creditors to unfreeze some of its projects for
sale, a company official said on Monday.
"We've reached agreement with some of the onshore creditors,
so that we will be able to sell flats to generate income," said
the Kaisa official, who declined to be named due to the
sensitivity of issue.
The Shenzhen-based property developer, which has seen most
of its assets frozen by court orders on lender requests since
January, has resumed sales in at least eight cities, the South
China Morning Post reported on Monday.
The eight cities included Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shanghai,
Foshan and Chongqing, the report said.
The unfreezing of the assets, which are held as collateral
by the creditors, is another key hurdle cleared for Kaisa to
generate income. City authorities in Shenzhen, where the
developer has the majority of its assets, have already unblocked
most of its development sales in April.
The company won a government contract last week to manage a
sports centre in Foshan, southern China, in a sign that the
developer is restoring its relationship with local governments.
Kaisa owes almost $11 billion as debt, of which $2.5 billion
is owed to offshore creditors. Fresh questions were raised about
its ability to repay the debt after smaller rival Sunac China
last month scrapped a $600 million takeover proposal.
Kaisa is yet to issue its 2014 financial results.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it has
discontinued its 'D' rating for Kaisa because there was not
sufficient and timely information available to assess the
company's credit quality.
"Kaisa is unlikely to restore normal operations in the near
term", S&P said in a statement. "Moreover, it would be very
difficult for Kaisa to regain the confidence of its customers
and business partners after the default."
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)