* Sunac shares fall over 7 pct after resuming trading
* Kaisa bonds trade slightly higher
* Investors wary about Kaisa's ability to repay debt
* Kaisa gives no indication of what it will do with debt
By Clare Jim and Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, May 28 Chinese developer Sunac China
Holdings scrapped on Thursday a takeover offer for
troubled smaller rival Kaisa Group Holdings, renewing
investor uncertainty over Kaisa's ability to repay almost $11
billion in debt.
Sunac's almost $600 million takeover proposal, made in
February, was a financial lifeline for Kaisa, which became the
first Chinese developer to default on an offshore coupon payment
in April after the authorities imposed a sales blockade and
several executives quit late last year.
The company owes some $2.5 billion to overseas investors.
Sunac had offered to repay Kaisa's bondholders, but at a steep
discount, and these creditors had opposed the takeover.
In the exchange filing, Sunac said both it and Kaisa had
agreed to terminate the deal, as "certain conditions precedent
have not been fulfilled" but gave no details.
Sunac and Kaisa officials declined to comment further.
Kaisa's bonds traded slightly higher after the announcement.
Some analysts said the scrapped deal may be an indication that
Kaisa's finances had improved after the authorities lifted the
sales ban earlier this year and the company reinstated its
founding chairman and key shareholder Kwok Ying Shing.
Kwok had reportedly offered to pay bondholders a better deal
if they rejected the Sunac takeover.
"Sunac pulling out shows that politically things have moved
slightly in favour of Kaisa, especially looking at recent
developments around them winning auctions and able to buy land,"
said a Hong Kong-based credit trader at an Asian bank.
"But in the longer term things are looking shaky for them as
they can't survive on their own and need another white knight,"
the trader said, declining to be named as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
Kaisa has yet to report its 2014 results, and its shares
have been halted since March 15. China Merchants Securities
analyst John So said the company may eventually book a loss,
which would mean a bigger haircut for bondholders.
Sunac's shares, which were halted since May 15 pending an
announcement related to Kaisa, resumed trading on Thursday, with
the stock falling over 7 percent. The broader market was
down 2.4 percent.
Kaisa's bonds maturing in March 2018, which had
fallen to record lows of below 30 cents to the dollar in
January, traded at more than 63 cents to the dollar on Thursday,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 7.7563 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.2008 Chinese yuan renminbi)
