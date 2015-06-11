HONG KONG, June 11 Hong Kong-listed Kaisa Group
Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has appointed Zheng
Yi, 34, as chief executive with immediate effect, in the latest
management reshuffle at the debt-laden Chinese developer.
The change comes two weeks after larger rival Sunac China
Holdings Ltd withdrew a takeover bid for Kaisa,
renewing investor uncertainty over the developer's ability to
repay almost $11 billion in debt.
Zheng joined Kaisa in July 2007 having worked at another
developer, the company said in a statement.
It also said Ye Lieli resigned as an executive director and
vice chairman, and that Jin Zhigang resigned as an executive
director. Both aimed to devote more time to "other business
commitments," Kaisa said.
Kaisa bonds were trading unchanged at 64/66 across
maturities on Thursday.
In March, Kaisa said it expected to run out of liquidity in
the first half of 2015.
But analysts said the scrapped Sunac deal may indicate
improvement in Kaisa's finances since authorities lifted a sales
ban on the developer earlier this year, and since Kaisa
reinstated shareholder and founding chairman Kwok Ying Shing.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)