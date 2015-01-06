HONG KONG Jan 6 Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday that partners of its two urban redevelopment projects in the southern city of Shenzhen planned to terminate cooperation deals and demand a refund of 1.2 billion yuan ($193 million).

The announcement came just days after Kaisa warned it may default on more debt having failed to repay HSBC a HK$400 million ($51.3 million) loan, the latest developer to flag financial difficulties amid a downturn in China's real estate sector.

A lender affiliated with the project's partners declared that fees, interest and all other amounts outstanding are immediately due and payable, Kaisa said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

It did not identify the project partners or the lender.

"The company is currently assessing the overall impact on the financial position of the group as a result of the above notices and the above repayment obligations of the group," co-chairman Sun Yuenan said.

Apart from HSBC, the company said it has not received any notice or demand from any creditor for repayment.

Shares of Kaisa remain suspended.

