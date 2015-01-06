HONG KONG Jan 6 Chinese developer Kaisa Group
Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday that partners of its two
urban redevelopment projects in the southern city of Shenzhen
planned to terminate cooperation deals and demand a refund of
1.2 billion yuan ($193 million).
The announcement came just days after Kaisa warned it may
default on more debt having failed to repay HSBC a
HK$400 million ($51.3 million) loan, the latest developer to
flag financial difficulties amid a downturn in China's real
estate sector.
A lender affiliated with the project's partners declared
that fees, interest and all other amounts outstanding are
immediately due and payable, Kaisa said in a filing to the Hong
Kong bourse.
It did not identify the project partners or the lender.
"The company is currently assessing the overall impact on
the financial position of the group as a result of the above
notices and the above repayment obligations of the group,"
co-chairman Sun Yuenan said.
Apart from HSBC, the company said it has not received any
notice or demand from any creditor for repayment.
Shares of Kaisa remain suspended.
($1 = 6.2201 Chinese yuan renminbi)
