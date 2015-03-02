HONG KONG, March 3 Troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group announced an onshore debt restructuring plan involving 48 billion yuan ($7.6 billion) in a move aimed at restoring the financial and operational stability of the company.

The debt plan, which would not entail changes in the guarantees, securities or outstanding principal claims, involves a reduction in interest payments and tenor extensions, the Shenzhen-based developer said in a stock exchange notice.

Further details about the key terms and implementation of the onshore restructuring plan would be announced later, it said.

The mid-sized developer shocked markets last month when it said its borrowings as at end-2014 stood at 65 billion yuan ($10.4 billion), a figure that was more than double its last reported level in June last year.

Last month, Developer Sunac China Holdings agreed to acquire a 49.25 percent stake in Kaisa, saving the company from becoming the first Chinese property firm to default on its offshore debt.

It is now trying to persuade its creditors to agree to the debt restructuring plan announced on Monday in order for that deal to proceed.

The plan was announced late on Monday after a share trading suspension in the developer's stock. Trading will resume on Tuesday. For further details click on

The company said a proposed restructuring plan for its offshore debt will be announced "as and when appropriate".

Problems at Kaisa, which has about $2.5 billion in foreign bonds, escalated late last year after the local government in its home base of Shenzhen blocked sales at some of its projects in the city and following the departure of a string of senior executives.

Kaisa's problems rattled Asian corporate debt markets at the start of this year after it failed to make a timely repayment on a HK$400 million ($51 million) loan from HSBC and was late on a $26 million bond coupon payment.

In recent years, Chinese developers have been the main drivers of high yield bond issuance volumes in the region.

Last year they accounted for 61 percent all high-yield bonds issued by Asian companies, excluding Japan and Australia, in the U.S. dollar market in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; editing by Susan Thomas)