By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG May 15 Chinese developer Sunac China
Holdings has improved its offer to bondholders of
Kaisa Group Ltd as it tries to seal a takeover of its indebted
rival, but the creditors have not decided whether to accept, two
sources close to the matter said.
Sunac has made a restructuring of $2.5 billion of Kaisa's
debts a key condition of its takeover offer and has
set a July 31 deadline for a deal.
However, bondholders are debating whether they might be able
to get a better offer from Kaisa itself.
Kaisa Chairman Kwok Ying Shing signalled in the media he
could improve on Sunac's initial restructuring proposal. Sunac,
meanwhile, has said Kaisa would not survive without the
takeover.
The sources, who declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media, said the new proposal from
Sunac implied a price range of 73-74 cents on the dollar
compared with the earlier 60 cents.
Sunac and Kaisa officials did not respond to requests for
comment.
"From our perspective, we should have dialogue with both
sides (Sunac and Kaisa)," said one bondholder. "If Sunac gives a
decent deal, it's safer to go with Sunac as they have the
capital, execution ability."
However, he added that if Sunac was trying to get Kaisa on
the cheap, bondholders might be better to wait and see what
Kaisa Chairman Kwok Ying Shing could offer.
"There is no concrete plan which way we will go," he said.
Last month, Kaisa reinstated its founding chairman months
after he stepped down and fired three staff members appointed
from Sunac, fuelling speculations the takeover would not go
through and that Kwok would offer bondholders a better deal.
"If Kwok sees this offer and does not want to sell, he will
need to come out with an even better offer. Hope this will turn
into a competitive bidding game," said another bondholder.
Kaisa's bonds have been on a rollercoaster. Its dollar bonds
due 2017 on which it failed to pay a coupon
last month, becoming the first Chinese developer to do so, have
rallied to around 67 cents on the dollar, double their January
lows. The price had plunged to around 30 cents from the end-2014
levels of 110 before its troubles began.
Kaisa's problems escalated late last year after it was hit
by a government block on sales at some of its developments in
the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen and the subsequent
departure of a string of senior executives.
The company has delayed the publishing of its full 2014
accounts but it disclosed earlier this year its aggregate
interest-bearing debt stood at 65 billion yuan ($10.4 billion)
at the end of 2014, more than doubling from mid-year. As much as
35.5 billion yuan of this could be due for repayment before the
end of 2015.
(Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Mark Potter)