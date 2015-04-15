HONG KONG, April 15 Troubled Chinese developer Kaisa Group has fired three staff members it had appointed from its suitor and larger rival Sunac China , a move analysts said cast further doubt over the proposed $385 million takeover.

In an internal memo dated Tuesday and which appeared in Chinese media, Kaisa said an executive vice president and two employees at its human resources and administrative department - who were appointed from Sunac after it made the takeover proposal - had been "discharged of their duties".

A Kaisa official confirmed the contents of the memo to Reuters, but declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media. Both Kaisa and Sunac declined to comment on the memo.

Sunac had in February offered to buy two units of Kaisa and acquire majority stakes in another two, giving the heavily indebted developer a financial lifeline after the authorities in its home base, the southern city of Shenzhen, blocked sales of several residential projects in December.

Last week, however, Kaisa said the authorities had removed most of the sales block. On Monday, it also reinstated its founding chairman, who had stepped down the same month as the sales freeze, sending its bonds higher.

Executives at Kaisa, which has struggled to repay its $10 billion total debt after the sales block, declined to comment on the takeover proposal. On Tuesday, Sunac's Chairman Sun Hongbin said on his microblog account that the deal was "proceeding as planned".

Analysts, however, said the lay offs, combined with the chairman's return and the sales resumption, had dimmed the deal's prospects, especially as Kaisa's bondholders were opposed to some terms of the takeover.

"It looks likely that Sunac and Kaisa may not close the deal now," said Nomura credit analyst Annisa Lee. "The return of the chairman is positive to Kaisa but will he manage the company for long or will he find another buyer? These are uncertainties."

Kaisa's bonds, which have been extremely volatile since its financial troubles began late last year, eased on Wednesday. The bonds due 2017 dropped half a point to 72/74.5 following a 10-point rally on news of the chairman's return.

Kaisa's bonds, which have been extremely volatile since its financial troubles began late last year, eased on Wednesday. The bonds due 2017 dropped half a point to 72/74.5 following a 10-point rally on news of the chairman's return.

Shares of Sunac rose 0.2 percent, in line with a 0.2 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. Trading Kaisa's shares has been suspended since the end of March.