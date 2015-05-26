HONG KONG May 26 Property developer Sunac China
could this week decide whether to go ahead with a
takeover of Kaisa Group after halting talks on
restructuring its troubled peer's $2.5 billion debt, a credit
analyst said on Tuesday, citing an unnamed Sunac official.
Sunac's shares have been suspended since May 15, pending an
announcement related to Kaisa.
Singapore-based Lucror Analytics said Sunac had halted the
debt talks due to delays by Kaisa in finalising its 2014 annual
results. Kaisa's shares have been halted since end-March pending
this announcement.
Kaisa and Sunac declined to comment.
Sunac has made the restructuring of Kaisa's debts a key
condition of its takeover proposal and has set a July 31
deadline for a deal. Sunac had offered in February to buy two
Kaisa units for $385 million and acquired a 49.25 percent stake
in the company for $587 million, giving a financial lifeline to
the developer that was about to become the first Chinese firm to
default on an offshore bond.
Prospects for the deal, however, have dimmed since the
Chinese authorities lifted a sales block on key Kaisa projects
and the company reinstated Kwok Ying Shing as its chairman after
he had left in the midst of its debt crisis in December.
Kaisa's bondholders have also opposed some of the terms of
deal but Sunac has already sweetened its offer, people with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Chinese online media portal Jiemian, however, said on Monday
Sunac was considering pulling out of the deal after Kaisa's Kwok
told the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that some aspects of the
takeover contravened exchange rules.
Jiemian did not give further details and both Kaisa and
Sunac declined to comment on any matters related to the
takeover. A spokesman said the Hong Kong Stock Exchnage does not
generally comment on media reports.
Kaisa bonds due 2017 were down 1.75 points
at 65.75/67.75 cents on the dollar on Tuesday morning in a broad
market which is opening unchanged after the long weekend.
On Tuesday, Standard & Poor's lowered Sunac's credit rating
to B-plus from BB-minus on concerns its cash flow and leverage
would remain weak in the next 6-12 months after declining
sharply in 2014. The analysis did not take into account the
proposed acquisition, the agency said.
($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Umesh Desai and Clare Jim; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)