* Expects to post profit in 2017, sales 30 pct higher
* "Absolutely able" to issue offshore bond this year
* Total borrowings $12.7 bln in 2016 vs $11 bln mid-2014
* Core 2016 loss 4.2 bln yuan vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
By Clare Jim and Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, March 27 Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd
is confident of a turnaround to profit in 2017, it
said on Monday, signalling a full recovery for the first Chinese
property developer to default on offshore bonds.
Kaisa shares leapt as much as 87 percent on Monday as
trading resumed after a 2-year suspension and its first earnings
report in 2-1/2 years on Sunday hinted at a sales recovery. Last
year its results were undermined by restructuring fees.
Kaisa's stock has been on hold since it became unable to
report 2014 earnings after local authorities blocked the sale of
some of its properties, rendering the developer incapable of
repaying creditors. In its last report for the first half of
that year, Kaisa was saddled with $11 billion worth of debt.
Kaisa told an earnings conference on Monday it targets sales
at 40 billion yuan this year, 30 percent higher than 2016,
benefiting from saleable resources in major cities, especially
its home base Shenzhen where prices have rocketed in the past
year.
"It has been two years of hardship, and two years of hard
work; I am very happy Kaisa resumed trading today," said company
senior consultant L.L. Tam. "Leveraged on our presence in the
Pearl River Delta, Kaisa has greater capability to grow
stronger."
Neither the Shenzhen-based firm nor local authorities
disclosed reasons behind the sales block. Its predicament was
widely interpreted as highlighting the uncertain operating
conditions and amounts of debt that Chinese developers have
faced.
Kaisa has slowly recovered after proposing to restructure
debt in 2015 and having its sales unblocked, posting record
contracted sales of 29.8 billion yuan last year - about 25
percent over its last reported sales in 2013.
With its earnings updated, Kaisa's Hong Kong-listed shares
were able to resume trading after being suspended on March 31,
2015. On Monday, the shares closed up 55.8 percent higher at
HK$2.43.
Kaisa said its aggregate borrowing totalled 87.5 billion
yuan ($12.7 billion) at the end of last year, of which about 9
percent was repayable within the year.
Tam said the company, which owed $2.5 billion to offshore
creditors as of last March, "absolutely has the ability" to
issue offshore bond this year. The company added it will explore
any refinancing opportunities to reduce cost of funding and term
out maturity, and it will partner with onshore banks to
co-develop projects to reduce leverage.
Kaisa plans to repay offshore debt from 2019 after
addressing onshore debt over 2017-19.
Overall for 2016, Kaisa booked a core loss of 4.16 billion
yuan, up 2 percent from a year earlier. That compared with the
2.8 billion yuan core profit of 2013.
Kaisa also said it has sufficient working capital for at
least 12 months of operation, and has enhanced internal controls
to prevent accounting fraud and buttress auditing credibility.
The developer had said in December that financial adviser
FTI Consulting had found 30.8 billion yuan in misclassified
outstanding loan liabilities for 2012-2014.
"The very fact that we have accounts is a good start in
itself. Finally we have a picture of the financial position,
which seems to be on track with the business plan released at
the time of the restructuring," said Rick Mattila, Head of
Market Strategy at MUFG Securities.
"The reported cash balance exceeds near-term debt so
liquidity appears reasonable. The equity move is largely a catch
up reflecting the better sentiment in China property over the
past two years."
Its bonds were broadly higher after it announced strong
sales on the back of a strong Shenzhen market. Bonds due 2020
were up nearly a point at 100.25/101 cents on the
dollar.
($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 7.7670 Hong Kong dollars)
