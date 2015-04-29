BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 29 Kaiser Aluminum Corp :
* Kaiser Aluminum sees 15 percent growth in revenue from shipments of automotive extrusions in 2015, driven by the ramp-up of production for Ford Motor Co's F-150 model.
* Total automotive revenue in the 12 months ended March 31 reached $95 million, up from $91 million in 2014
* Kaiser sees 6-8 percent growth in revenue from sales of aluminum products for the aerospace industry. It expects its aerospace shipments to reach a record-high in 2015.
* Total aerospace revenue reached $435 million in the 12 months ended March 31, up from $430 million in 2014
Source: Presentatiat bit.ly/1Eq9us6 ; earnings call (Reporting By Luc Cohen)
