BRIEF-FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES
* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION
Sept 12 Xi'an Kaiyuan Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to sell 50 million shares in Bank of Xi'an to an Xi'an-based investment firm for 162.5 million yuan (26.49 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qPh2hk
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1344 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION
May 1 Union pension fund adviser CtW Investment Group on Monday urged Urban Outfitters Inc's investors to vote against two long-standing directors and said the board's "extreme insularity" contributed to the company's weak performance.