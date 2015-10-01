SEOUL Oct 1 Kakao Corp, the
operator of South Korea's largest mobile messaging app, said
Tencent Holdings Ltd and eBay Inc have joined
its bid for a new South Korean Internet bank license.
Tencent and eBay will make their investments through
subsidiaries, which are expected to take stakes of 4 percent or
less in the bank should a license be gained, a Kakao spokesman
said. He declined to comment on financial terms.
South Korea is expected to grant one or two licenses for
Internet banks this year. Kakao's bid is one of at least three
known bids.
An Internet bank provides banking and financial services
without physical branches.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)