BRIEF-NPO Fizika FY 2016 net result turns to profit of RUB 489.7 mln
* FY 2016 profit after tax 489.7 million roubles ($8.62 million) versus loss of 24.8 million roubles year ago
SEOUL Aug 27 South Korea's top messaging application operator Kakao Corp said on Wednesday that its shareholders voted to approve the planned all-stock merger with local web portal operator Daum Communications Corp.
The approval was an expected outcome for the deal that allows Kakao Corp to circumvent a potentially time-consuming IPO process with a backdoor listing.
Kakao shareholders, which include chairman Kim Beom-su and Chinese Internet firm Tencent Holdings Ltd, will own about 60 percent of the enlarged company.
Daum's shareholders were also expected to vote in favor of the merger at a separate shareholder meeting on Wednesday. Daum will issue 43 million new shares to Kakao shareholders based on a valuation of 72,910 won per share, according to regulatory filings, valuing South Korea's No. 1 messaging application operator at 3.1 trillion won.
(1 US dollar = 1,014.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)
