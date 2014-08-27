BRIEF-NPO Fizika FY 2016 net result turns to profit of RUB 489.7 mln
* FY 2016 profit after tax 489.7 million roubles ($8.62 million) versus loss of 24.8 million roubles year ago
SEOUL Aug 27 South Korean internet portal operator Daum Communications Corp said on Wednesday that its shareholders voted to approve the all-share merger with local messaging application operator Kakao Corp.
The approval, along with the same decision by Kakao shareholders earlier on Wednesday, was an expected outcome. The deal is scheduled to be completed by October. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Says CEO Alan Masarek's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.8 million versus $5.4 million in fy 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pt7hwL] Further company coverage: