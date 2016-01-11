UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
SEOUL Jan 11 South Korean chat app and web search operator Kakao Corp said on Monday it will acquire a 76.4 percent stake in music streaming service provider Loen Entertainment Inc for 1.9 trillion won ($1.57 billion) to boost its service offerings.
Kakao, in a statement, said the acquisition will partly be funded through a 754 billion won rights issue to an investment holding firm of private equity group Affinity Equity Partners and SK Planet Co Ltd. The Affinity-controlled firm holds a 61.4 percent stake in Loen, while SK Planet owns 15 percent of Loen. ($1 = 1,209.9000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.