SEOUL Feb 12 Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said on Thursday it will spend 1.64 trillion won ($1.48 billion) on five new Boeing B777F cargo aeroplanes between 2015 and 2017.

The South Korean flag carrier said in a regulatory filing that it intends to buy the planes to replace older B747-400F jets.

($1 = 1,109.4300 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)