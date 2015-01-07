SEOUL Jan 7 Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , South Korea's flag carrier, saw its shares plunge more than 6 percent after announcing on Tuesday that it will issue 500 billion won ($455.50 million) worth of new shares.

The airline said after market hours on Tuesday that it planned to issue about 14.2 million new shares to improve its financial structure. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Stephen Coates)