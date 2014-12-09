(Corrects to show executive steps down as head of in-flight
service after company corrects earlier statement that she
resigned)
SEOUL Dec 9 A Korean Air Lines Co
executive has stepped down from her position as head of
in-flight service, the airline said on Tuesday, after causing a
plane being pushed back from a gate to return in order to expel
a flight attendant.
Korean Air has apologised for the incident on Friday at New
York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in which Heather
Cho, who was a vice president in charge of in-flight service,
took issue with a crew member for substandard service.
Cho, who is the daughter of the airline's chairman, Cho
Yang-ho, will remain a vice president of the company, it said.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jack Kim and Clarence
Fernandez)