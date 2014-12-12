SEOUL Dec 12 The chairman of Korean Air Lines
apologised on Friday for an incident involving his
daughter who delayed a flight last week because she was unhappy
about the way she was served nuts while seated in first class.
Cho Yang-ho said he would have Heather Cho removed from all
posts at the company's affiliates following her resignation as
vice president at the South Korean flag carrier where she was
responsible for in-flight service.
"Regardless of the (ongoing) probe by the transport ministry
and prosecutors, I will have Heather Cho step down from not only
vice president at Korean Air but all posts at affiliates," Cho
said at a news conference at the company's headquarters.
(Reporting by Ju-min park; Editing by Michael Perry)