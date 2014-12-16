SEOUL Dec 16 South Korea's transport ministry said on Tuesday it would report to prosecutors a former Korean Air Lines executive, who delayed a flight earlier this month because she was unhappy about how she was served nuts, for possible legal charges.

A ministry official said its probe has confirmed the former executive, Heather Cho, was engaged in abusive behaviour towards flight attendants in the incident at John F. Kennedy airport in New York and may have broken aviation law.

Cho is the daughter of the airline's chairman. She resigned her posts last week over the incident. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)