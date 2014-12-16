SEOUL Dec 16 South Korea's transport ministry
said on Tuesday it would report to prosecutors a former Korean
Air Lines executive, who delayed a flight earlier
this month because she was unhappy about how she was served
nuts, for possible legal charges.
A ministry official said its probe has confirmed the former
executive, Heather Cho, was engaged in abusive behaviour towards
flight attendants in the incident at John F. Kennedy airport in
New York and may have broken aviation law.
Cho is the daughter of the airline's chairman. She resigned
her posts last week over the incident.
