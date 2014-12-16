(Adds details of incident, quote from statement)
SEOUL Dec 16 South Korea's transport ministry
said on Tuesday it would report to prosecutors a former Korean
Air Lines executive who delayed a flight earlier
this month because she was unhappy about how she was served
nuts.
A ministry official said its probe has confirmed the former
executive, Heather Cho, was engaged in abusive behaviour towards
flight attendants in the Dec. 5 incident at John F. Kennedy
airport in New York and may have broken aviation law. Cho may
face legal charges if prosecutors pursue the case.
Cho is the daughter of the airline's chairman and was
previously head of its in-flight services. She apologised over
the incident, which fuelled outrage and ridicule in South Korea,
and resigned her posts last week.
"As it has been confirmed that (Heather) Cho raised her
voice and used abusive language as testified by some flight crew
members and passengers, we will report her to the prosecution
for potential violation of aviation safety law," the ministry
said in a statement.
The ministry said Korean Air also violated aviation law and
it is reviewing punitive measures for the airline, which could
include flight suspensions and a fine, the statement said.
Korean Air didn't immediately comment on the ministry's
statement.
The plane pushed away from the airport departure gate as the
incident was taking place on board. The pilot then brought the
plane back to the gate to expel the cabin crew chief, after Cho
complained about being served macadamia nuts by a flight
attendant in a bag and not on a dish.
The incident was first reported on Monday. Public outrage
grew after Korean Air issued what many in the country took to be
a half-hearted apology for what it termed an inadequate
performance by the cabin crew chief, appearing to rationalise
Cho's conduct.
The crew chief said in a local television interview that Cho
swore at him and jabbed his hand with a document folder,
pointing her finger at him while he kneeled to apologise to her.
The ministry said it was not able to confirm whether Cho
physically assaulted any of the crew members.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait and Kenneth
Maxwell)