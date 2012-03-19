KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 Indonesia's PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, the largest drug maker in Southeast Asia, is in talks with five to eight firms in the region for acquisitions as the cash-rich firm looks to profit from growing health demand, said the company's top official.

The move comes as health spending in Southeast Asia's largest economy accounts for only 2.5 percent of its gross domestic product, said Kalbe's director Vidjongtius, far below the likes of smaller economies like Singapore and Malaysia.

"We are engaged in discussions but we can't make any projection on successful merger and acquisition (M&A) activity for now," Vidjongtius told Reuters in an emailed interview.

"M&A is challenging, especially in terms of finding the proper target to be acquired and getting the right valuation," he added.

The pharmaceutical firm, which makes products ranging from prescription drugs to energy drinks, held some 1.88 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($205.91 million) as at the end of the first nine months of 2011, according to company data.

The company is targeting to acquire businesses in the area of consumer health or nutritional products to strengthen its existing business portfolio in Indonesia, said Vidjongtius.

Kalbe commands some 14 percent market share of the pharmaceutical industry in Indonesia and has a market value of $3.8 billion, making it Southeast Asia's largest compared to the likes of Malaysia's Pharmaniaga Bhd and Jakarta listed PT Merck Tbk.

Apart from inorganic growth, Kalbe will focus on launching new products and expanding its distribution channels in Indonesia, he said.

"We target to launch around 15 to 20 new products this year," Vidjongtius said. "Most of new products will be in the prescription category. We will start with Indonesia and to other Southeast Asia countries after that."

Kalbe shares dropped 2.1 percent on Monday, underperforming the broader market that fell 0.3 percent.

($1 = 9130.0000 Indonesian rupiah) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)