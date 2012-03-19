By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 Indonesia's PT Kalbe
Farma Tbk, the largest drug maker in Southeast Asia,
is in talks with five to eight firms in the region for
acquisitions as the cash-rich firm looks to profit from growing
health demand, said the company's top official.
The move comes as health spending in Southeast Asia's
largest economy accounts for only 2.5 percent of its gross
domestic product, said Kalbe's director Vidjongtius, far below
the likes of smaller economies like Singapore and Malaysia.
"We are engaged in discussions but we can't make any
projection on successful merger and acquisition (M&A) activity
for now," Vidjongtius told Reuters in an emailed interview.
"M&A is challenging, especially in terms of finding the
proper target to be acquired and getting the right valuation,"
he added.
The pharmaceutical firm, which makes products ranging from
prescription drugs to energy drinks, held some 1.88 trillion
Indonesian rupiah ($205.91 million) as at the end of the first
nine months of 2011, according to company data.
The company is targeting to acquire businesses in the area
of consumer health or nutritional products to strengthen its
existing business portfolio in Indonesia, said Vidjongtius.
Kalbe commands some 14 percent market share of the
pharmaceutical industry in Indonesia and has a market value of
$3.8 billion, making it Southeast Asia's largest compared to the
likes of Malaysia's Pharmaniaga Bhd and Jakarta listed
PT Merck Tbk.
Apart from inorganic growth, Kalbe will focus on launching
new products and expanding its distribution channels in
Indonesia, he said.
"We target to launch around 15 to 20 new products this
year," Vidjongtius said. "Most of new products will be in the
prescription category. We will start with Indonesia and to other
Southeast Asia countries after that."
Kalbe shares dropped 2.1 percent on Monday, underperforming
the broader market that fell 0.3 percent.
($1 = 9130.0000 Indonesian rupiah)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)