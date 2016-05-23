BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
May 23 Beijing Kunlun Tech Co., Ltd. :
* Says it updates coupon rate of 2016 corporate bonds at 6.5 percent
* Says the bonds worth 900 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nc1Lfu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer