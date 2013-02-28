By Anatole Kaletsky
Feb 28 Whisper it softly, but the age of
government austerity is ending. It may seem an odd week to say
this, what with the U.S. government preparing for indiscriminate
budget cuts, a new fiscal crisis apparently brewing in Europe
after the Italian election, and David Cameron promising to "go
further and faster in reducing the deficit" after the downgrade
of Britain's credit. But politics is sometimes a looking-glass
world, in which things are the opposite of what they seem.
Discussing the outcome of Friday's "sequestration" of U.S.
government spending is best left to the month ahead, when we see
how the public reacts to government cutbacks. But in Italy,
Britain and the rest of Europe, this week's events should help
convince politicians and voters that efforts to reduce
government borrowing, whether through public spending cuts or
through tax hikes, are both politically suicidal and
economically counterproductive.
In Italy, and therefore the entire euro zone, this shift is
now almost certain. After the clear majority voted for
politicians explicitly campaigning against austerity and what
they presented as German economic bullying, further budget cuts
or labor reforms in Italy are now off the agenda, if only
because they would be literally impossible to implement.
If Angela Merkel demands further budget cuts, tax hikes or
labor reforms as a condition for supporting Italy's membership
of the euro, a majority of voters have given an unequivocal
clear answer: Basta, enough is enough. Most Italians would
rather leave the euro than accept any further austerity - and if
Italy left the euro, total breakup of the single currency would
follow with an inevitability that might not apply if the country
exiting were Greece, Portugal or even Spain.
Merkel surely understands this, and she is determined to
avoid a catastrophic euro crisis just before her own election in
Germany on Sept. 22. She is therefore almost certain to heed
Italian voters' refusal to accept further tax hikes, budget cuts
or labor reforms. From now on, the European Central Bank will
have to offer its support to Italy without any tough
pre-conditions. In fact, Italy can realistically be expected to
make only one economic promise: to maintain the existing taxes
and reform laws already legislated under Monti. That promise
should be easy enough to keep, since Italy's new parliament will
be no more able to muster a majority for repealing old laws than
for introducing new ones.
The European Commission, meanwhile, can move the fiscal
goalposts in Italy's favor. Once that precedent is set for
Italy, similar flexibility should spread across the euro zone -
and at that point the ECB would be able to offer effectively
unconditional guarantees of financial support for all members of
the euro zone, while Merkel and German voters turn a blind eye.
Once investors work all this out, European financial markets can
be expected to calm down and Italian politicians to return to
what they know and love: plotting, backstabbing and
Machiavellian intrigue.
Turning to Britain, we can see a similar paradox. Last
Friday's credit downgrade is actually likely to relieve
austerity in two distinct ways. First, the downgrade should
ensure that sterling remains weak, as the Bank of England and
Treasury have long been praying. This will help, if only at the
margin, to boost manufacturing and exports. More important, the
downgrade will shake up British politics and economic policy.
Even before the downgrade, the pound had fallen back to the
level of $1.51 where it traded in 2010 when Gordon Brown was
still prime minister, but many investors viewed this as a
temporary dip. Now the weakness of the pound is likely to prove
longer-lasting, thanks largely to the credit downgrade.
The main reason for the pound's unwelcome strength since the
2010 election was that Britain came to be viewed as a safe haven
of financial and political stability in a sea of European chaos.
As a result, vast amounts of flight capital poured into
sterling. The credit downgrade will not automatically reverse
these flows, but it will draw attention to a shift in British
politics and policy that many international investors had until
recently ignored: Britain is moving into a period of political,
fiscal and monetary turbulence, just as political and financial
conditions in the rest of Europe are becoming more stable.
With only two years to go before the next general election,
the British economy shows few signs of sustained recovery,
living standards are falling and the government is missing all
the deficit and debt targets by which it asked to be judged.
With other credit-rating agencies expected to follow last
week's downgrade from Moody's, British voters will be repeatedly
reminded of these failures. The governing coalition of
Conservatives and Liberals, whose platforms agreed on almost
nothing apart from the overriding necessity of deficit
reduction, will be strained almost to the breaking point.
With an election just two budgets away and a radical new
governor arriving at the Bank of England amid intense public
expectations, a shift of policy away from austerity always
seemed likely in the second half of 2013. Until last week,
however, a major deterrent to policy U-turns was the fear of
losing Britain's triple-A credit rating. With that totem now
demolished, Cameron has less reason than ever to persist with
policies that are not only politically suicidal but economically
counterproductive - and are coming to be recognized as such in
Europe, as well as in America, Japan, China and indeed the world
over. Things may now look that way just yet, but the age of
fiscal austerity should soon be over.