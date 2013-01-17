By Anatole Kaletsky
NEW YORK Jan 17 Some think the prospect
impossible. Many think the outcome inevitable. Most think the
question irrelevant.
Will Britain pull out of the European Union or fundamentally
renegotiate the terms of its EU membership?
David Cameron promises to let the British people decide
between these options sometime after the next general election
in 2015. That, at least, is what Cameron is preparing to say in
Amsterdam on Friday, in what has been billed as the most
important British pronouncement on Europe since Margaret
Thatcher's 1988 speech in Bruges.
That famous speech, in which Thatcher denounced the EU's
plans to create the euro on the grounds that it would lead to a
European "Super-state", is remembered as among her most
important and inspiring. But it irrevocably split the
Conservative Party, and two years later, precipitated the Iron
Lady's sudden overthrow at what seemed like the height of her
career. From the moment Conservative parliamentarians dismissed
their greatest post-war leader, in what they themselves quickly
diagnosed as a fit of collective madness, the party has been
consumed by a crippling sense of guilt, especially on the
subject of Europe, which shrewd political commentators have
described as the Conservative Party's Mark of Cain. This curse
has manifested itself in many unexpected guises, most recently
in the rise of the anti-European UK Independence Party, whose 9
percent support in opinion polls is sufficient to threaten
Conservative majorities in dozens of parliamentary seats.
Cameron started his political career as a Conservative Party
researcher in the very month that Thatcher delivered the Bruges
speech. He is therefore absolutely determined to avoid the same
cruel fate as his great predecessor, and believes the best way
to do this is to sedate his party's conflicting passions over
Europe.
His new policy is designed to please Euro-skeptics and
neutralize UKIP by finally offering the in-or-out referendum the
anti-Europeans have been demanding for 20 years. He hopes to
mollify pro-Europeans with the sincerity of his promises to
engage other governments in constructive negotiations. As for
the Tory moderates who do not care much about Europe, and would
much rather concentrate on issues such as reviving the economy,
they will be relieved that nothing much will happen on the
European issue until the 2015 election and probably several
years beyond.
The danger for Cameron is that, in trying to pacify all
these factions, he may be making promises he cannot keep.
European political elites insist that there can be no
negotiations, since a new deal for Britain is impossible, and it
is equally impossible to imagine Britain leaving the EU. Within
Britain, by contrast, many political observers are now convinced
that a referendum will inevitably result in a British exit. Most
voters, meanwhile, seem skeptical and bored about the whole
issue, perhaps believing that EU membership is not very
important, one way or the other, in an age of globalization and
long-term European decline.
In this case, however, history may be on the side of the
British prime minister, even if Cameron's tactical maneuverings
are motivated not by any carefully considered long-term strategy
but merely by political survival. For, despite the present
official skepticism in Berlin, Paris and Brussels, renegotiating
the EU Treaties may be not just possible for Britain, but
necessary for the other EU members. And despite the present
cynicism among British voters and pundits, the outcome of these
negotiations would be very likely to win clear endorsement, in a
referendum that would improve institutional structures and
democratic accountability both in Britain and in the EU as a
whole.
The historic stroke of luck for Cameron has been the euro
crisis. It is now clear that a single body can only survive in
the long term if the euro zone is transformed into a much more
cohesive political unit, with much more centralized control over
tax and spending policies, some degree of mutual responsibility
and support for government debts burdens and new forms of
collective control over financial regulation, monetary policy
and the central bank. In short, the euro has turned out to be
unsustainable in exactly the way Thatcher predicted back in 1988
and that means that the "European Super-state" she conjured up
in the Bruges speech will soon become a reality. To create this
new state, which might be called the United States of Europe or
the European Federation, the present European treaties will have
to be drastically revised, probably starting in 2014, despite
the vow of silence that EU leaders have sworn on this issue
until after the German elections next September or October.
Once the Treaty negotiations begin, two things will become
obvious and a third highly probable. First, the new European
Federation will exclude not just Britain but several other
significant EU members, such as Sweden, Denmark and probably
Poland, which have been almost as unwilling as the British to
compromise their national sovereignty to the extent that a
full-scale federation would require. Secondly, maintaining most
of the economic features of the present European single market
will be overwhelmingly in the interests both of the
single-currency Federation and of the nations such as Britain
and Sweden that remain outside. Thirdly, a realignment of Europe
that created two parallel institutional structures - a Union to
manage the single market and a Federation to build a unified
state around the single currency - would draw into the Union
several important new countries, such as Switzerland, Norway,
and perhaps also Turkey and Russia, that are presently outside
the EU and that never accepted the loss of national sovereignty
required by the membership of today's EU, not to mention the
future single-currency Federation.
Under these circumstances, a complete restructuring of
Britain's relationship with Europe will become not just possible
but inevitable. This reshaping of Europe may take decades,
rather than years, to negotiate. But in the end, there is almost
certain to be something of historic importance for a British
referendum to vote on.