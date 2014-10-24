(Anatole Kaletsky is an award-winning journalist and financial
economist. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.)
By Anatole Kaletsky
Oct 24 Europe is at a make or break moment. Two
very different events on Sunday, occurring at opposite ends of
Europe, will largely determine the entire continent's direction
for years ahead: the parliamentary election in Ukraine and the
bank "stress tests" and Asset Quality Review conducted by the
European Central Bank. Before explaining the significance of
these two events, and their unexpected linkage, I need to
mention a third announcement, due next Wednesday: the European
Commission's verdict on the budget for 2015 submitted last week
by the French government.
The Commission will next week have to come up with a
Solomonic judgment that somehow reconciles the French
government's determination to stimulate its economy by cutting
taxes with the German-imposed "fiscal compact" that
former-President Nicolas Sarkozy rashly accepted in a moment of
desperation in the 2012 euro crisis and which requires France to
raise taxes or drastically cut spending in order to reduce its
budget deficit to 3 percent of GDP. The fiscal compact rules, if
applied literally, would make economic recovery in France a
mathematical impossibility. Yet bending these rules will provoke
a German public backlash, and perhaps even a constitutional
court challenge, that could even force Angela Merkel to renege
on her commitment to support the rest of the euro-zone.
Depending on how these three events turn out, Europe will
either be on the road to a moderate economic recovery next year
or it will condemned to permanent stagnation, possibly leading
to the break-up the euro or even the European Union as a whole.
Why are the stakes suddenly so high? With most of Europe
sliding back into recession over the summer as a result of the
war in Ukraine and the failure to implement the sort of policies
of monetary and fiscal stimulus that revived the U.S., Japanese
and British economies, Europe now has an obvious choice: stick
to the failed policies which are almost certain to perpetuate
economic stagnation or to change course.
When faced with this choice, the German guardians of the
euro's monetary and fiscal rule-book defend the status quo, no
matter how dismal. Germany's Bundesbank and Constitutional Court
are steeped in the tradition of "Ordnungsliberalismus" which
insists that rules must be obeyed at all costs and that
following the letter of the law is more important than observing
its spirit or achieving a desired outcome. But this legalistic
philosophy is now running run up against the even more
inexorable laws of mathematics, democracy and geopolitics.
What if it is mathematically impossible for governments in
France and Italy to abide by EU budget rules, because raising
taxes and cutting public spending would crush economic activity
and thus widen budget deficits instead of reducing them? What if
electorates refuse to accept a decade of austerity and
stagnation simply for the sake of preserving the EU monetary and
fiscal rules? And what if Ukraine's absolute sovereignty and
territorial integrity just cannot be re-established without
risking an all-out war with Russia that Western democracies will
not tolerate?
While politicians prefer to dodge these dilemmas, the fact
is that Europe has now reached a point where some of its rules
will have to be changed or reinterpreted and some of its
principles compromised. The only real question is whether Europe
arrives at the necessary compromises through conscious political
decisions or waits for them to be imposed chaotically by
economic and electoral upheavals.
Which brings us back to the three big events next week and
some reasons for optimism. Starting with the Ukrainian election,
a victory for President Poroshenko's moderate party should allow
EU leaders to launch a genuine peace process that recognises the
loss of Crimea as irreversible and acknowledges Russia's vital
interests in maintaining the military neutrality of its
immediate neighbours. Once these basic conditions are satisfied,
a rapprochement with Russia should become possible, allowing
sanctions to be gradually dismantled or at least confirming that
sanctions will expire by mid-2015, as currently legislated.
Removing the threat of war or further sanctions in eastern
Europe will have a major beneficial effect on businesses in
Germany and Italy, which been hurt much more by the
confrontation with Russia than European leaders expected.
Sunday's completion of the AQR has always looked like a
necessary, though not sufficient, condition for a substantial
improvement in monetary policy. This is because the ECB wants to
stimulate private borrowing, as Britain did with the sub-prime
mortgage subsidies it announced in March 2013, rather than
supporting public debt, as in U.S. and Japanese quantitative
easing. For this plan to work, European banks must be
recapitalized and cleaned up, which the AQR is designed to
achieve. If Sunday's AQR plan proves convincing (admittedly
still a big "if") the stage will be set for the ECB to announced
some serious monetary stimulus at its next meeting on Nov. 6.
Finally, a U-turn on fiscal austerity is highly probable
when the Commission delivers its verdict on the French budget on
Oct. 29, or failing that, in mid-November after a symbolic
"re-negotiation" leading to some cosmetic strengthening of
French structural reforms.
Putting these three events together, Europe has a decent
chance of breaking out in the next few weeks from its vicious
circle of policy failure and economic stagnation. Whether
policymakers seize this chance is, of course, open to question
given Europe's long record of doing too little, too late. If
Europe again disappoints expectations, the recession will
deepen, with no serious hope of economic recovery next year. In
that case, public opinion will veer onto a course of political
nationalism and economic disintegration, not just in Greece and
Italy but also in France and Germany. By next year it may be too
late to reverse this. That's what is meant by a make-or-break
moment.
