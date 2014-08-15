(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Anatole Kaletsky
Aug 15 Why is the world economy still so weak
and can anything more be done to accelerate growth? Six years
after the near-collapse of the global financial system and more
than five years into one of the strongest bull markets in
history, the answer still baffles policymakers, investors and
business leaders.
This week brought another slew of disappointing figures from
Europe and Japan, the weakest links in the world economy since
the collapse of Lehman Brothers, despite the fact that the
financial crisis originated in the United States. But even in
the United States, Britain and China, where growth appeared to
be accelerating before the summer, the latest statistics --
disappointing retail sales in the United States, the weakest
wage figures on record in Britain and the biggest decline in
credit in China since 2009 - suggested that the recovery may be
running out of steam.
As Stanley Fischer, the new vice chairman of the Federal
Reserve Board, lamented on August 11 in his first major policy
speech: "Year after year, we have had to explain from mid-year
onwards why the global growth rate has been lower than predicted
as little as two quarters back. ... This pattern of
disappointment and downward revision sets up the first, and the
basic, challenge on the list of issues policymakers face in
moving ahead: restoring growth, if that is possible."
The central message of Fischer's speech - that central
bankers and governments should try even harder than they have in
the past five years to support economic growth - was closely
echoed by Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, at
his quarterly press conference two days later.
This consistency should not be surprising: Carney was
Fischer's student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
in the 1970s - as, even more significant, was Mario Draghi,
president of the European Central Bank. Because of Fischer's
influence on other central bankers, as well as his unparalleled
combination of academic and official experience, he is probably
now the world's most influential economist.
When President Barack Obama appointed him vice chairman of
the Federal Reserve, Fischer was widely viewed as more hawkish
than Chairwoman Janet Yellen. He was considered a restraining
influence on her instinct to focus on jobs and growth rather
than inflation control.
So investors and business leaders should pay attention when
Fischer makes his first major speech a call for more explicitly
growth-oriented monetary policies - a call that other central
bankers are already heeding.
Carney made this clear when he surprised financial markets
by revealing no hint of anxiety about inflation or financial
bubbles. He instead reiterated the Bank of England's interest
rate policy of "lower for longer" than almost anyone expects. To
the chagrin of currency traders, who had been buying sterling on
the assumption that Britain would be the first major economy to
raise interest rates - perhaps as early as this year.
Even at the European Central Bank, the once taboo idea that
monetary policy can be used to stimulate growth is suddenly open
for discussion - if not yet conventional wisdom.
Draghi, in his recent policy statements, has unequivocally
promised that the European Central Bank would keep interest
rates at zero far longer than the Fed and has openly welcomed
the weaker euro this policy should produce. There has also been
no criticism for this ultra-dovish policy from German Chancellor
Angela Merkel or the Bundesbank - if only because the German
economy is reeling from the body-blow of the sanctions war with
Russia and the violence in Ukraine.
But what of Fischer's discouraging caveat at the end of his
quote? The challenge, he said, "is restoring growth, if that is
possible."
Many economists now say there is nothing more that policy
can do to stimulate growth or employment, a view shared by many
industrialists, financiers and politicians. Fischer is clearly
not among these skeptics, and neither are the other leading
central bankers.
Though official statements from leading policymakers are
invariably hedged with qualifications, the gist of Fischer's
speech is clear: Restoring pre-crisis growth rates should be
possible - but only if economic policy is reformed to deal with
three issues that have been treated as taboo, especially among
central bankers:
First, central banks must be allowed to interpret their
inflation targets flexibly, to ensure that monetary policy
promotes growth, as well as maintaining stable prices. In
support for European debtor nations that are wrestling with
Germany over the ECB's exclusively inflation-fighting mandate,
Fischer insists that "in practice, even in countries where the
central bank officially targets only inflation, monetary
policymakers also aim to stabilize the real economy around some
normal level or path."
Second, policymakers must distinguish weak demand, which is
likely temporary, from weak supply-side growth, which may well
be structural. This is essentially the issue discussed last
month in this column. In the United States, Fischer attributes
the weakness of demand to housing, Europe and fiscal drag, and
suggests that all these "headwinds" could be counteracted with
better policies. Housing, for example, could be helped by
avoiding a repeat of the "sharp rise in mortgage rates in
mid-2013." Reversing the drag from Europe requires resolution of
the euro crisis. On fiscal policy, the obvious solution is
simply to stop raising taxes or cutting public spending.
Third, Fischer points out that some of the supply-side
obstacles to growth that seem structural - such as falling labor
participation, low investment and weak productivity - can be
caused by temporary weakness of demand rather than by permanent
changes in technology or human nature.
A key objective of monetary policy is, in his view, to
ensure that any temporary weakness of demand does not translate
into a permanent reduction of supply by eroding work habits,
discouraging investment and slowing productivity growth. "There
are real risks that cyclical slumps can become structural,"
Fischer said, "and it may be possible to reverse or prevent
declines from becoming permanent expansive macroeconomic
policies."
As for the idea that productivity growth is permanently
declining because technological ideas are near exhaustion,
Fischer concludes wryly: "It is unwise to underestimate human
ingenuity."
It may also be unwise to underestimate the ingenuity of
central bankers - now that they are really determined to get
faster growth.
(Anatole Kaletsky)