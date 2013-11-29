By Anatole Kaletsky
Nov 29 At a time when economic optimism is
growing and stock markets are hitting new highs almost daily, it
is worth asking what could go wrong for the global economy in
the year or two ahead. The standard response, now that a war
with Iran or a euro breakup is off the agenda, is that some kind
of new financial bubble could be about to burst in the U.S. But
a very different, and rather more plausible, threat is looming
on the other side of the world.
Japan is the world's third-biggest economy, with national
output roughly equal to France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and
Greece combined. This year, Japan has become, very unusually, a
leader in terms of financial prosperity and economic growth.
According to the latest IMF forecasts, Japan's 2 percent growth
rate in 2013 will be the fastest among the G7 countries, easily
outpacing the next strongest economies, Canada and the U.S.,
each with 1.6 percent growth. Japan's stock market has gained 70
percent since last December, far exceeding the 25 percent bull
market on Wall Street, and Japan's corporate profits are
projected to increase by 17 percent, according to Consensus
Economics, compared with the paltry gains of 3 to 4 percent in
Germany and the U.S.
As someone very much caught up in the economic optimism
inspired by the election of Shinzo Abe, I fear it is now time
for a reality check. And observing the complacent inertia that
seems suddenly to have paralysed Japan after July's Upper House
election, it seems worth recalling the famous maxim (usually
attributed to Keynes) about unexpected events: "When the facts
change, I change my mind."
The reasons for pessimism follow directly from the main
driving forces of Japan's new economic programme, the so-called
"three arrows" of Abenomics: fiscal stimulus, monetary expansion
and structural reform. The second of these arrows - monetary
expansion - is flying as fast as ever. But the first, fiscal,
arrow is about to turn into a boomerang that could kill Japan's
economic recovery stone dead. In April an increase in
consumption tax from 5 to 8 percent, along with some cutbacks in
public spending, will produce a narrowing of the structural
budget deficit worth 2.5 percent of GDP, according to the IMF.
This massive fiscal tightening, which happens to be exactly
equivalent to the U.S. fiscal tightening in 2013, to Italy's in
2012 and to Britain's in 2011, is a very big risk to take with
the Japanese economy's still-tentative recovery. While the Abe
government has made vague promises to cut other taxes or boost
public works spending to offset some of the deflationary impact
of the consumption tax increase, it has notably failed to
provide any details. Given that the tax hike will hit the
economy in April, time is running out for any effective offset
to be proposed. It seems, in fact, that the Finance Ministry
opposes any significant easing of next year's fiscal burden. Far
from being ready "to do whatever it takes" to promote economic
recovery, as I had expected, Japan's bureaucracy seems to prefer
to wait and see how April's tax hike affects the economy before
proposing any compensating relief. The trouble is that by the
time a collapse in consumption becomes apparent, it may well
will be too late to prevent another recession.
Financial markets are at present unperturbed by the danger
of next year's fiscal tightening because they expect the Bank of
Japan to ease monetary policy even further to compensate. The
BoJ may well start to expand its balance sheet even faster than
the near-doubling already announced this year, but how much will
this help? The recent experiences of the U.S., Britain and
Europe all suggest that monetary expansion tends to be less
powerful than fiscal tightening when interest rates are near
zero and therefore cannot be reduced any further. In these
conditions, monetary policy can only work indirectly by boosting
asset prices and creating wealth effects. And the scope for
quantitative easing to boost bond prices is even more limited in
Japan than it has been in the U.S. and Britain.
Finally, the third arrow of Abenomics, structural reform,
has turned out to be more like a straw. Most of the reform
programmes that were eagerly anticipated after July's Upper
House election have been quietly forgotten. Labour market and
wage liberalisation, tax restructuring, nuclear power
restoration, changes in corporate governance, service industry
deregulation and pension fund asset re-allocation have either
been abandoned or repeatedly postponed. Admittedly, some trade
reforms are under active consideration because of the
Trans-Pacific Partnership talks with the U.S. But these changes
will mainly involve agriculture and are unlikely to stimulate
economic activity significantly, especially in the next year or
two.
The main hope for an offset to next year's consumption tax
hike would be large wage increases next year, and there has been
talk that some leading companies such as Toyota intend to raise
wages. However, there are few signs of such generosity spreading
beyond the largest and most profitable companies. A survey
published this week by the Nihon Keizai Shimbun showed that only
7 percent expected to use cash reserves, "to raise salaries."
Most companies "remain cautious about upping wages," according
to the paper, despite piling up record cash reserves of $690
billion. Most estimates of next year's wage round suggest
average wages increases of around 1 percent - barely enough to
keep pace with inflation and not sufficient to offset the impact
of the consumption tax.
It is possible, of course, that all these risks to Japan's
economy will be overwhelmed by monetary stimulus. That is what
financial markets currently suggest, and the message of the
markets should never be ignored. But if you want to believe in
the prescience of financial markets, it seems safer to heed the
growing optimism on Wall Street and in London, Hong Kong and
Frankfurt, than to get too bullish about Japan.