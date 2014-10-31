(Anatole Kaletsky is an award-winning journalist and financial
economist. The opinion expressed here are those of the author.)
By Anatole Kaletsky
Oct 31 Now that the Federal Reserve has brought
its program of quantitative easing to a successful conclusion,
while the French and German governments have ended their
shadow-boxing over European budget "rules," macroeconomic policy
all over the world is entering a period of unusual stability and
predictability. Rightly or wrongly, the main advanced economies
have reached a settled view on their economic policy choices and
are very unlikely to change these in the year or two ahead,
whether they succeed or fail. It therefore seems appropriate to
consider what we can learn from all the policy experiments
conducted around the world since the 2008 crisis.
The main lesson is that government decisions on taxes and
public spending have turned out to be more important as drivers
of economic activity than the monetary experiments with zero
interest rates and quantitative easing that have dominated media
and market attention. Fiscal decisions on budget deficits, taxes
and public spending have mostly been debated as if they were
largely political choices, with much less influence than
monetary policy on macroeconomic outcomes such as inflation,
growth and employment. Yet the reality has turned out to be the
opposite. While every major economy in the world has followed
essentially the same monetary policy since 2008, their fiscal
policies have been very different and the divergence in
outcomes, especially when we compare the United States and
Europe, has been exactly the opposite to what was implied by the
rhetoric of most politicians and central banks.
Countries that took emergency measures to reduce public
borrowing have mostly suffered weaker growth, as in the case of
Britain from 2010 to 2012, Japan this year and the United States
after the 2013 "sequester" and fiscal cliff deal. In more
extreme cases, such as Italy and Spain, fiscal tightening has
plunged them back into deep recession and aggravated financial
crises. Meanwhile countries that ignored their deficit problems,
as in the United States for most of the post-crisis period, or
where governments decided to downplay their fiscal tightening
plans, as in Britain this year or Japan in 2013, have generally
done better, both in terms of economics and finance. The one
major exception has been Germany, where budgetary consolidation
has managed to coexist with decent growth, largely because of a
boom in machinery exports to Russia and China that is now over,
pushing Germany back into the recession its stringent fiscal
policy suggested all along.
Thus the six years since 2008 have provided strong empirical
support for the supposedly outmoded Keynesian view that
government borrowing is more powerful than monetary policy in
stimulating severely depressed economies and pulling them out of
recession. In a sense, it is odd that the power of fiscal policy
has come as a surprise - or that it continues to be
categorically denied by the German government and the U.S. Tea
Party. The underlying reason why fiscal policy is so important
in recessions, and has now come to dominate over monetary
policy, is a matter of simple arithmetic that should not be open
to debate.
Recessions generally occur when private business and
households decide to spend less than their incomes in order to
reduce their debts or increase their savings. If this process of
"deleveraging" is happening in the private sector, which it
clearly has been, then simple arithmetic shows that economic
balance can only be restored if some other sector of the economy
spends more than its income - and such excess spending is only
possible if that "other sector" is willing to increase its
debts. Disregarding the role of exports and imports, which must
sum to zero for the world as a whole, the government is the only
possible candidate to play the crucial balancing role as the
"other sector." It is therefore a mathematical certainty that
governments must increase their borrowing whenever businesses
and households decide to boost their savings by spending less
than they earn.
Despite this indisputable arithmetic, there has been
surprisingly little interest in the macroeconomic impact of
budgetary policies in contrast to the endless debates about
every twist and turn of monetary policy. The explanation lies in
the monetarist theories that came to dominate standard economic
models of the pre-crisis period - and the related institutional
changes that elevated central bankers above finance ministers as
the supreme arbiters of economic policy.
Monetarism overturned the Keynesian fiscal consensus that
prevailed from the 1930s to the 1970s, by introducing one simple
assumption into the models that guided governments and central
banks. The case for Keynesian fiscal stimulus in deep recessions
was simply assumed away by asserting that interest rates could
always be reduced sufficiently to stimulate private investment,
discourage private savings and so restore growth. As a result,
the private sector as a whole would never suffer for long from a
shortfall in spending. Therefore government borrowing would
never be needed to balance inadequate private demand.
As a result of these assumptions, interest rate decisions by
central banks came to be seen as the only effective tool of
macroeconomic management, while fiscal policy was relegated to a
microeconomic supporting role. Tax structures and public
spending levels were seen as supply-side issues influencing
incentives and resource allocation, but the demand impact of
government borrowing was largely ignored. Whether government
borrowing expanded or contracted, interest rates would rise or
fall to offset the Keynesian demand effects. Independent central
bankers would manage macroeconomic demand with monetary policy,
leaving governments to set taxes and spending plans to achieve
political or supply-side objectives.
In the era of high inflation when monetarism was introduced,
the idea that interest rates could always be cut by enough to
revive private economic activity was reasonable enough. After
all, when inflation is running at 5 percent, an interest rate of
1 percent is equivalent to minus 4 percent in real terms,
imposing a massive tax on savers and offering a big subsidy to
private investors. But this argument fails completely when
inflation falls to negligible levels or disappears completely,
as in the euro-zone and Japan.
Ironically, therefore, the very success of monetarism and
central banking in conquering inflation now means that the era
of monetary dominance is over. Keynesian fiscal thinking has
triumphed and finance ministers are again more important than
central bankers, even though most of them have not yet noticed.
Once interest rates fell to zero, traditional monetary
management lost its ability to provide further stimulus. And now
that central banks are providing "forward guidance" which
commits them to very low interest rates for years ahead,
monetary policy has also lost its ability to offset fiscal
easing and restrain demand.
As monetary policy has lost traction, fiscal policy has
automatically gained power. With interest rates at or near zero,
private demand cannot be simulated with further rate cuts and
this means that monetary easing can no longer offset fiscal
tightening. As a result, any reduction in budget deficits
becomes unambiguously deflationary, which is why the French and
Italian governments were right to resist enforcement of the
German-inspired fiscal compact in the euro-zone. Conversely,
fiscal expansion now provides an unqualified economic stimulus
because there is no risk of interest rates rising significantly
in the next year or two - and perhaps not until the end of the
decade. In short, the world has returned to a period of fiscal
dominance, as in the 1950s and 1960s.
