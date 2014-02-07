By Anatole Kaletsky
Feb 6 What has caused the sudden anxiety attack
that overwhelmed financial markets after the New Year? We may
find out the answer at 8.30 on Friday morning, Eastern Standard
Time.
Almost all agree that the market turmoil has been linked to
alarming events in several emerging economies - including
Turkey, Thailand, Argentina and Ukraine - that has spilled over
into concerns about more important economies, such as China,
Russia, South Africa, Indonesia and Brazil.
But why has near-panic hit so many emerging markets at the
same time?
There seem to be four broad explanations. Whether this
current volatility marks the end of the straight-line ascent in
asset prices that started in March 2009, or whether it is just
another opportunity to "buy on dips," will largely depend on the
relative importance of each of these factors.
Most headlines about the emerging market instability blamed
China - especially a plunge in Chinese economic statistics
released New Year's Day.
If China is really the main cause, investors can relax. Not
because China's weakness and credit tightening is an illusion,
but because virtually every business and investor in the world
has been aware of the Chinese slowdown for more than a year now.
And so has Beijing.
The Chinese authorities, having achieved the slowdown and
credit tightening they were seeking, now have both the tools
and the willingness to keep credit from tightening much further
and growth from falling significantly below the recent pace of
roughly 7 percent.
The second explanation of the turmoil has been the
tightening of global credit conditions due to the U.S. Federal
Reserve's December decision to "taper" its program of printing
money and buying bonds. This is another threat that is more
apparent than real.
Financial conditions have certainly deteriorated in many
emerging economies. But to blame this on a global tightening of
credit makes no sense. The Fed is still printing new money at a
rate of $65 billion monthly, while the Bank of Japan is
expanding its balance sheet by an average of $58 billion each
month - with a strong possibility that even more aggressive
monetary expansion will be announced in the next few weeks.
More important, it is now clear that short-term interest
rates will remain near zero in the United States, Japan and
Europe until well into 2015. As for long-term interest rates,
far from rising on expectations of tighter monetary conditions
from 2016 on, have fallen sharply since the end of last year. So
it is impossible to blame this financial turmoil on tightening
credit or fears of an increase in U.S., European or Japanese
interest rates.
If credit in the developed world is still abundant and
interest rates falling, why is the tide of global capital
flowing out of so many emerging economies? The answer may lie in
two problems that are actually more worrying than either the
Chinese slowdown or Fed tapering.
The biggest threat to emerging economies is flight of
domestic capital - as savers and businesses inside these nations
lose confidence in the safety of their savings, the integrity of
their currencies or the stability of their political systems.
When domestic capital starts to flee, the outflow can
quickly overwhelm apparently strong policy defences, such as
foreign exchange reserves, monetary tightening or apparently
healthy trade accounts. As this capital flight accelerates, more
domestic savers lose confidence in their governments, leading to
more capital flight and then even greater economic and political
instability.
This vicious circle of financial panic leading to political
instability can quickly degenerate into death spirals that end
with revolutions and military coups. A pattern familiar from
many EM politico-economic crises.
But before getting too apocalyptic, we should remember that
such vicious circles can also reverse and turn into virtuous
circles - often in response to quite small improvements in
domestic policies and global economic conditions.
Which brings us to the last possible explanation of the
recent scary market dynamics.
Perhaps the main reason for the sudden swing of the global
financial pendulum from greed back to fear has been the
deterioration in U.S. economic data that started with the
shockingly weak U.S. payroll employment report of January 10.
Economists dismissed that report as an aberration, due to
exceptionally cold weather. It was indeed inconsistent with most
other data - such as last week's gross domestic product figures,
which showed strong U.S. growth in the fourth quarter, despite
the government shutdown. The private sector expanded at a
boom-time rate of 5.1 percent.
But despite such conflicting evidence, many investors have
chosen to follow the aberrantly weak payroll figures - though
few people believe them to be accurate.
This should not be surprising, however. Financial markets
are driven not just by what investors believe, but also by what
investors think other investors believe.
As I have often pointed out in this column, the monthly U.S.
employment figures have largely determined the direction of
financial markets the world over since mid-2009. After the 2008
Lehman Brothers crisis, it seems that investors have simply not
been prepared to believe in a global economic recovery unless
they could see evidence of strong U.S. job growth.
It is therefore possible that decent U.S. employment figures
are a key condition for financial confidence to be restored -
not just on Wall Street, but also in Istanbul, Moscow and Sao
Paulo.
The next U.S. employment figures are due out at 8.30 on
Friday morning. So we will soon find out if this
simplistic-sounding theory makes sense.