By Anatole Kaletsky
July 28 With the stock market continuing to hit
new highs almost daily despite the appalling geopolitical
disasters and human tragedies unfolding in Ukraine, Gaza, Syria
and Iraq, there has been much head-scratching about the baffling
indifference among investors. Many economists and analysts see
this apparent complacency as a symptom of a deeper malaise: an
"irrational exuberance" that has pushed stock prices to absurdly
overvalued levels.
The most celebrated proponent of this view is Robert
Shiller, the Nobel Prize-winning, Yale University economist who
is often credited with predicting both the 2000 stock market
crash and the bursting of the U.S. housing bubble. Shiller may
or may not have deserved a Nobel Prize for his academic work on
behavioral economics but as a practical guide to investing, his
approach has been thoroughly refuted by real-world experience.
Shiller's status as an investment guru owes much to the
timing of his book "Irrational Exuberance," published just days
before the collapse of Internet and technology stocks in March
2000. What is less widely advertised, however, is that for
decades, both before and after that predictive triumph, the
stock market strategy implied by his analysis has turned out to
be plain wrong.
Shiller's argument that stock prices have been inflated to
irrational levels is centered on a statistic called the cyclical
adjusted price-earnings ratio, or the Shiller price-earnings
ratio. Conventional price-earnings ratios divide the current
level of share prices by the earnings estimated by analysts for
the year ahead.
This ratio for the Standard & Poor's 500 is now around 17.
On this basis many conventional analysts, including Federal
Reserve economists, conclude that U.S. stock prices are
reasonably valued. A price-earnings ratio of 17 implies that if
companies can sustain this level of profitability, they will
provide investors with annual earnings of one-17th, or 5.9
percent, which compares favorably with long-term interest rates
on government bonds of around 1 percent, after adjusting for
inflation.
Shiller's price-earnings ratio, by contrast, divides the
current level of stock prices by their average profits over the
past 10 years (after indexing for inflation). To judge whether
stock valuations are reasonable, Shiller compares them not with
the prevailing level of interest rates, but with the long-term
average of the Shiller ratio.
Viewed against this yardstick, Wall Street share prices look
grossly overvalued. The Shiller ratio on the S&P 500 is now
26.3, far above the long-term average of 16.1, calculated by
Shiller's painstaking research on the profits of leading U.S.
businesses since the late 19th century. The implication is that
Wall Street is grossly overvalued and that investors should
prepare for a loss of at least the 40 percent retreat required
to return the ratio to 16.
In fact, the expected fall from today's vertiginous price
level should logically be much bigger than 40 percent. For the
definition of an average requires that a long period of prices
far above average must be balanced by an equally long period of
deeply under-valued stocks.
Why then are investors not panicking? There are many
theoretical objections to the Shiller's approach. His arbitrary
10-year averaging takes no account of the length and depth of
business cycles and makes no allowance for accounting
write-offs. The Shiller price-earnings ratio will continue to be
upwardly biased until 2019 because of the longest recession in
U.S. history and the biggest-ever corporate write-offs then
suffered by U.S. banks.
Even more damning is Shiller's failure to adjust earnings
for accounting changes and the impact of inflation on inventory
valuations, distortions that greatly exaggerated profits in the
1970s and produced understated price-earnings ratios.
The most fundamental objection embraces all these technical
arguments: Any comparison of valuations covering long periods is
meaningless if it fails to take into account vast changes in
technology, economic policies, interest rates, social and
political structures, and taxes. Why, after all, should the
returns expected today on Wall Street bear any relationship to
what investors earned in the agricultural booms and busts of the
1880s or the Great Depression of the 1930s or the great
inflation of the 1970s?
But leaving aside the theoretical arguments, what about the
practical usefulness of the Shiller ratio as an investment tool?
Recent evidence is conclusive: For the past 25 years, the
Shiller ratio's signals have been almost uniformly wrong. Since
1989, the S&P 500 has multiplied eightfold, while total returns,
including dividends, have increased the value of an average
equity investment 12 fold.
Investors who followed Shiller's methodology, however, would
have missed out on almost all these gains. For the Shiller
price-earning ratio showed the stock market to be overvalued 97
percent of the time during these 25 years. Even during the two
brief periods when the Shiller ratio was below its long-term
average - in early 1990 and from November 2008 to April 200 - it
never sent a clear buy signal.
Instead, Shiller's approach suggested that the valuations in
1990 and 2009 were only just below fair value - implying there
was very limited upside at the beginning of two great bull
markets that saw prices multiply fivefold from 1990 to 2000, and
threefold from 2009 to 2014 (so far).
The Shiller ratio's predictive performance would have been
just as bad in earlier decades if it had existed. During the
equity bull market of the 1950s and 1960s, for example, the
ratio would have said Wall Street was overvalued for 96 percent
of the 19-year period stretching from early 1955 to late 1973.
Only in January 1974 did the Shiller price-earnings ratio
move below what was then its long-run average, implying it might
finally be a "safe" time to buy stocks. Straight after the
Shiller ratio sent this first "buy signal" in almost two
decades, Wall Street crashed by 40 percent in 12 months.
Time will tell whether the new Wall Street records are
evidence of irrational exuberance or simply a reasonable
response to gradual economic recovery, as suggested by Federal
Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen (correctly in my view).
But one piece of evidence we can safely ignore in making
this judgment is the Shiller price-earnings ratio.
