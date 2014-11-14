(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Anatole Kaletsky
Nov 14 Get ready for a "melt-up."
Back in mid-October, as stock markets around the world
plunged faster than at any time since 2011, many investors and
economists feared a meltdown. But with the U.S. economy steadily
expanding, monetary and fiscal policies becoming more
stimulative in other parts of the world and the autumn season
for financial crises now over, a melt-up seems far more likely.
There are many fundamental reasons for believing that stock
markets may have embarked on a long-term bull market comparable
to those in the 1950s and 1960s, or the 1980s and 1990s, and
that this process is nearer its beginning than its end. Such
arguments have been discussed repeatedly in this column over the
past 18 months - ever since the Standard & Poor's 500, the
world's most important stock-market index, broke out of a
13-year trading range and started scaling new highs in March
2013. Wall Street has been setting records ever since.
These are the four most important arguments for a structural
bull market:
First and foremost, the worst financial and economic crisis
in living memory has ended, and most parts of the world economy
are enjoying decent, if unspectacular, growth. Second, economic
and financial policies around the world, though far from
perfect, are highly predictable and therefore unlikely to cause
further market disruptions. Third, technology is continually
advancing and innovation is creating new products, services and
processes that stimulate both investment and consumer demand.
Finally, inflation is almost nonexistent, at least in the
advanced economies, meaning interest rates are guaranteed to
stay low for a very long time.
Even in such benign conditions, minor corrections and panics
are bound to happen. Financial markets always move in boom-bust
cycles, as greed alternates with fear. We saw this in early
October, when Wall Street fell by 10 percent in three weeks and
equity prices in Europe plunged by almost 20 percent in relation
to the U.S. dollar. Such setbacks, however, actually reinforce
the uptrend if the fears that triggered them turn out to be
illusory - or less daunting than they first appeared. That is
exactly what has happened.
There were two obvious catalysts for last month's
stock-market retreat: a sudden drop in oil prices and a run of
dismal economic figures from Europe and Japan. The first problem
was never likely to prove more than a temporary hiccup because
falling oil prices are, on balance, beneficial to consumption
and corporate profits - even if they hurt energy-producing
companies and countries.
By contrast, the second problem - slumping economies in
Europe and Japan - threatened investors with a genuine
nightmare. No matter how well the U.S. economy might perform,
global businesses could not shrug off a possible recession in
Europe and Japan, especially if the governments or central banks
in these countries refused to follow the U.S. model of fiscal
and monetary stimulus to revive growth.
Luckily, the policy paralysis in Europe and Japan has now
been broken and that, in turn, means that the risk of these
vital regions falling back into recession is smaller than a
month ago.
The most impressive sign of new policy dynamism came from
Japan, with its dramatic Oct. 31 announcement that the Bank of
Japan would substantially increase its already enormous monetary
expansion, while the $1.2-trillion Government Pension and
Investment Fund would more than double its allocation to
equities and foreign bonds.
These stimulus measures have been supplemented by reports
that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might delay a tax
increase planned for next October and could even call an early
general election to give himself more freedom to pursue
additional reforms. Abe seems to have reverted to full-scale
stimulus policies after his misguided effort at fiscal
tightening in April.
As a result, the favorable economic conditions of 2013 are
likely to be restored in Japan next year. Investor pessimism
caused by April's tax hike has vanished - and rightly so. When
the facts change, people should change their minds.
An equally surprising, though less decisive, shift toward
active policy stimulus is taking place in Europe, revealed by
two recent events: last Thursday's European Central Bank meeting
and the previous week's announcement that the French and Italian
governments would run bigger budget deficits than the European
Commission had previously demanded under euro zone fiscal rules.
The European Commission, by accepting the two countries'
budget plans and ignoring German demands for tougher austerity,
signalled the end of the fiscal tightening that has been a major
obstacle to European economic recovery. The European Central
Bank's announcement was even more significant. European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi explicitly committed himself for the
first time to a 1-trillion euro expansion of the bank's balance
sheet and promised to take whatever measures were necessary to
achieve this. This statement effectively meant that the central
bank had finally agreed to implement large-scale quantitative
easing - albeit employing different techniques from those used
in the United States, Japan and Britain.
The fact that Europe and Japan are finally ready to follow
the U.S. fiscal road map will not suddenly remove all the
obstacles to growth in these economies. But it will make
structural reforms easier and more effective. The prospects for
a sustainable global expansion are therefore much brighter than
expected a month ago.
This improvement in the global economic outlook is more than
enough to justify the powerful rebound in stock markets since
mid-October.
Even if economic conditions continue improving, equity
prices are bound to fall sharply at some point, inflicting
painful losses on investors. This is what happened in 1987,
roughly five years into the last structural bull market.
Boom-bust cycles are inevitable because improving economic
conditions encourage speculative excesses, which are then blown
away as greed gives way to fear.
But the bust cannot come before the boom - and global
economic conditions suggest that a full-scale stock-market boom
may be just starting.
