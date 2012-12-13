NEW YORK Dec 13 Remember the euro crisis? For
most of 2012, politicians, investors and business leaders were
almost unanimous in their belief that the possible breakup of
the euro would be a massive risk to the world economy. But today
the euro is 5 percent higher against the dollar than it was six
months ago, European stock markets have outperformed Wall Street
by 11 percent in the same period, and Italian government bonds
have been among the best investments of 2012.
The Nobel Peace Prize conferred this week to the European
Union included three men who, under the EU's byzantine
institutional structure, are all entitled to be called
"President of Europe." With the award, it seemed as if the euro
crisis might be almost over.
Silvio Berlusconi burst back onto the EU stage this month
with his trademark chutzpah and slapstick timing, disparaging
the technocratic government that has been given credit for
putting Italy back on the road to financial prudence and thereby
saving the euro.
By attacking Prime Minister Mario Monti's governance,
Berlusconi reopened all the old arguments about the
sustainability of a single currency in this quarrelsome club of
17 divergent nations. Italian shares, bonds and the euro all
fell sharply. And in EU diplomatic circles, anxiety about
another clash between Germany and the Mediterranean laggard
nations reached a fever pitch.
Berlusconi, in the first major television broadcast of his
new campaign, hinted at an anti-German campaign that may lie
ahead. He attacked Monti for imposing "German-centric policies"
and accused Germany of sabotaging the Italian government by
manipulating bond market "spreads" (a word that may be now as
familiar to most Italians as "ciao" or "pronto"). These spreads,
Berlusconi said, were "con-tricks" and "inventions" designed by
Germany to topple his elected government while German businesses
and banks crushed their Italian competitors with artificially
high borrowing costs.
Guido Westerwelle, Germany's foreign minister, retaliated
immediately, which was perhaps unwise. Germany would not
interfere in Italy's internal politics, he said, but there is
"one thing we will not accept - that Germany should be made the
target of a populist election campaign."
Westerwelle offered no clear example of how he would prevent
Germany from becoming a "target" of Italian populism, a daunting
challenge in a time when 83 percent of Italians believe that
German influence in the EU is "too strong," according to a
Financial Times/Harris poll. There are, however, two people who
never hoped to achieve reconciliation: Monti and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel. Given the political pressures facing
both of them, such a rapprochement could be a surprising outcome
of Italy's election campaign.
Berlusconi overplayed his hand by triggering an early
election. His People of Freedom party is 20 points behind
Pier-Luigi Bersani's socialists, who back Monti's reforms, and
the smaller center parties also support Monti. This support is
likely to weaken next year as new taxes kick in, but an election
in February leaves little time for anti-tax resentment to
intensify or for Berlusconi to rebuild his creaking political
machine and restore his image as a plausible leader rather than
a priapic buffoon.
The upshot is that Monti's reforms now have a good chance of
winning a proper democratic mandate. If this were to happen,
Monti could make way for Bersani as prime minister and get
himself elected president of the republic, replacing the
87-year-old Giorgio Napolitano. The Italian presidency is mostly
ceremonial, but it becomes powerful during constitutional
crises, which occur in Italy roughly once a month. Monti's
elevation to the presidency would be welcomed by the German and
European establishments, which would see it as a guarantee of
political stability and commitment to reform.
There is an even more important question than who rules
Italy, which is: What does Europe really mean by "economic
reform?" If reform means never-ending austerity and tax hikes,
which is essentially what Berlusconi contends, then the Italian
people will probably vote against it. If, on the other hand, it
means opening the economy to competition, reducing oppressive
bureaucracies and confronting vested interests, then voters are
likely to support it. Monti's centrist supporters should insist
that Italy's financial credibility has been restored to the
point where austerity is no longer needed. In the next stage of
the reform process, tax cuts and fiscal easing should accompany
growth-promoting structural reforms.
It is probable that the International Monetary Fund, the
European Commission and the European Central Bank would support
a pro-growth reform program for Italy that combines deregulation
with some moderate fiscal stimulus. The only real obstacle is
the German government, which often confuses reforms such as
deregulation of competition with the need for austerity. Monti
has done more than any other EU politician to persuade Merkel
that competitiveness and austerity are not the same thing. His
quiet diplomacy, which created a united front against excessive
austerity with France and Spain, has been far more successful in
shifting the European debate than Berlusconi's grandstanding.
While Monti's efforts to soften German-inspired austerity
have not yet succeeded, Merkel faces an election of her own next
year. This will make her more vulnerable to diplomatic pressure,
since the last thing Germany wants is another outbreak of the
euro crisis. Next year will be the ideal time for a sensible
Italian leader to ease Europe's austerity bias by uniting with
France and Spain, something Berlusconi could never manage with
his farcical anti-German antics. If overtaxed Italian voters
feel that austerity has gone too far, they should elect a leader
who simply says "basta." There is no need for "bunga-bunga."