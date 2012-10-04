(Anatole Kaletsky is a Reuters columnist and his opinions are
By Anatole Kaletsky
Oct 4 Rupert Murdoch conceded defeat this week
in his battle with Google and the Internet, an adversary even
more powerful than the British government. Murdoch, uniquely
among the world's media magnates, decided two years ago to
create a "paywall" for the London Times that could not be
penetrated by Google and other "parasitic" search engines. In
effect, the paper was cut off completely from the public
Internet. As one of Murdoch's newspaper managers later described
this strategy: "Rupert didn't just build a paywall; he circled
it with barbed wire, dug a moat around it and put crocodiles in
the moat."
On Monday Murdoch relented. Times articles started
reappearing in Google searches, although anyone wanting to read
them still has to pay £1 for one day's paper or £2 per week.
Coincidentally, News Corp, Murdoch's holding company, announced
the departure of its chief digital officer, Jonathan Miller. And
Murdoch himself stood down as chairman of Times Newspapers, the
News Corp subsidiary that controls his upmarket British papers.
Murdoch's U-turn sends two interesting signals. The first,
already much discussed, is about the disappointing results of
this paywall experiment - just 131,000 subscribers after two
years. The second is about Murdoch's global empire and the
future ownership of the Times. Having spent 20 years at the
Times before leaving it six months ago, these signals sound to
me like an SOS.
Murdoch's papers, and the Times especially, are now caught
in a perfect storm. Like all papers the world over, they are
buffeted by technological transformation and recession. But they
also face a third threat unique to News Corporation- the fallout
from the phone-hacking scandal that has led to the arrest of
several of Murdoch's top British executives.
The hacking scandal has been hugely embarrassing and
expensive, with legal costs estimated at $224 million in News
Corp's latest accounts. But much more important for the Murdoch
papers not implicated, including the Times and the Wall Street
Journal, is the scandal's impact on News Corp's business
strategy - and its rationale for owning newspapers at all.
Outside shareholders of News Corp have long dreamt of the
company ridding itself of scarcely profitable newspaper
businesses to become a pure TV and movie business. This move was
considered impossible under Murdoch, because of his sentimental
attachment to print. But that was almost certainly a
misunderstanding. Murdoch did not build the world's greatest
media empire through sentimentality. The reason why he loved
papers, even when they suffered big losses, was because they
gave him political power. For News Corp shareholders, in turn,
Murdoch's power brought business benefits.
Murdoch's political influence allowed News Corp to overcome
regulatory and political obstacles that defeated other media
companies. The obvious case was News Corp's recent attempt to
take full control of BSkyB, the British satellite broadcaster,
but there were many other cases. In fact, Murdoch's ability to
overcome obstacles - whether erected by politicians, regulators,
unions or business rivals - that thwarted other moguls has been
the key to his success.
That success could largely be attributed to audacity and
vision. I once heard Murdoch boast that after all his biggest
deals, financial analysts mocked him for "overpaying." Yet the
accusation that "Murdoch overpaid" usually gave way to an
appreciation that he had seen the true value of a concept like
satellite TV or sports broadcasting that nobody else had
properly understood. But throughout Murdoch's career, his bold
personality and vision have been usefully supplemented by the
political influence derived from newspaper ownership. This
ingredient in the Murdoch formula has now been transformed.
Once the phone-hacking scandal sabotaged the BSkyB bid, the
business calculation behind newspaper ownership completely
reversed. The papers were suddenly transformed from an asset
into an albatross - and the arguments for keeping a print
business within News Corp vanished. In July, Murdoch duly
conceded this, announcing that all his publishing businesses
would be split off into a separate company. Most financial
analysts assume, and outside shareholders hope, that this new
company will receive a very small share of News Corp's $10
billion cash surplus. If so, it will be unable to subsidize
loss-making papers for long.
Which brings us back to this week's events at the Times.
Murdoch's decision to stand down as chairman suggests that the
Times may be among the first candidates for disposal. But who
would take it on?
The usual answer is a billionaire seeking a trophy asset.
But print is now an obviously declining industry, threatening
cumulative losses that would daunt mere billionaires.
Multibillionaires from Russia, the Middle East and China might
still afford such trophy assets, but would probably be
politically unacceptable. In any case, many of the
multibillionaires from these countries seem to prefer British
football clubs.
Luckily there is one group of multibillionaires that might
still view the Times of London as a worthwhile trophy asset -
and have no interest in football, preferring cricket. For an
Indian magnate with strong connections to Britain, such as
Lakshmi Mittal, owning the London Times might be sufficiently
thrilling to justify years of losses. Even more intriguing would
be an Indian media group. Imagine the satisfaction for members
of the Jain family if they could make the Times of London
(circulation 400,000) a subsidiary of their Times of India
(circulation 3 million) or for the Birlas if they could make it
a supplement to their Hindustan Times (circulation 1.4 million).
In Britain's 19th century heyday, Abraham Lincoln flattered
the Times's Washington correspondent by declaring that "I know
of no greater power in the world than the Times of London -
except maybe the Mississippi." Some smart investment banker
could soon be making a similar comparison - this time with the
Ganges.
CORRECTION: This piece originally misstated the size of News
Corp's cash surplus. It is $10 billion, not $36 billion.
