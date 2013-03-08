By Anatole Kaletsky
March 8 Ronald Reagan had a catchphrase when
faced with a crisis, especially a synthetic "crisis" of the kind
Washington loves to concoct. He would call in the officials and
media advisers rushing manically around the West Wing and calmly
tell them: "Don't just do something - stand there."
In this respect, as in several others, "No Drama Obama"
seems to resemble the man he once admiringly described, despite
their ideological animosity, as the last great
"transformational" U.S. President.
With Wall Street stocks hitting new records as Washington
supposedly plunges into its latest fiscal crisis with the budget
sequestration that began this week, Obama could do well to
emulate Reagan's laid-back style. In addition to doing nothing
about the latest manufactured fiscal crisis, he could explain
why nothing is the right thing to do.
To be more specific, Obama could negotiate a truce in the
budget war. Instead of insisting that Republicans must "pay" for
Democratic spending cuts by agreeing to higher taxes, the
President could offer a much more attractive deal to both sides.
If Republicans eased the sequester and demanded no new
spending cuts, the Democrats could promise not to raise any
taxes. Such a ceasefire would be seen by both parties as an
honorable draw. Republicans would have fulfilled their pledge to
stop higher taxes; while Democrats would have thwarted efforts
to gut government and the welfare state.
There would be only one drawback. My fiscal ceasefire
proposal does nothing to reduce deficits or government debts.
But doing nothing on deficits is exactly the right policy for
the U.S. today. Apart from the political pendulum, which is
swinging all over the world against austerity, as described in
this column last week, there are four strong economic arguments
for U.S. "deficit denial."
First, there is absolutely no market pressure on the U.S.
government to reduce borrowing. On the contrary, investors are
so desperate to lend to the U.S. Treasury that unlimited amounts
can be raised in the bond market at the lowest interest rates
ever offered. While these low rates are partly due to Federal
Reserve monetary policies, private investors, too, have been
stampeding into U.S. bonds. Since nobody is forcing American
individual savers or foreign sovereign wealth funds to lend
money to the U.S. government on the same generous terms as the
Fed, these lenders presumably believe that U.S. Treasury bonds
are a good investment.
Secondly, government deficits will continue to support what
is still a very feeble economic recovery, for the standard
Keynesian reasons explained in undergraduate courses of
Economics 101. While some economists initially disputed the
stimulative effects of fiscal policy after the financial crisis,
the evidence of the past four years, as analyzed both respected
institutions such as the IMF and OECD, has been pretty
conclusive: The impact of fiscal policy on growth has turned out
to be even stronger than pre-crisis theories and models implied.
Thirdly, the U.S. economy's modest recovery since 2009 has
already gone a long way to solve the deficit "crisis," if there
ever was one. The federal deficit has halved, from 11.1 percent
of GDP in 2009, to 5.3 percent this year. It will halve again,
to just 2.4 percent by 2015, even without any further fiscal
action, according to the Congressional Budget Office. If this
week's spending sequester were completely undone, the CBO
deficit projections for 2015 and 2016 would still be around 3
percent of GDP, well within a comfortable range - and that
projection assumes very weak economic growth, of just 1.4
percent this year and 2.6 percent in 2014.
If growth now accelerates, as seems increasingly likely, the
deficits will shrink much faster than projected, even without
any need for further fiscal effort, either in the form of tax
hikes or spending cuts. Thus the claim that U.S. fiscal solvency
would require the sequester to be replaced, either by other
spending cuts, or by tax hikes, is manifestly false.
Finally, there is the genuine fiscal challenge that the U.S.
does face in the very long-run, due to the aging population and
the escalating costs of healthcare. But this challenge has
nothing to do with tax and spending decisions made today.
If healthcare costs continue to grow faster than the
economy, they become unsustainable in the long run, whatever the
starting level of deficits and debts. Even eliminating today's
deficits completely would only defer Medicare's inevitable
bankruptcy by a few years. To make Medicare financially
sustainable in a world of constantly rising healthcare costs,
tax rates have to rise without limit. The only alternative is
structural reform to stop medical inflation, for example by
reducing U.S. drug prices and doctors' incomes to the much lower
levels in other advanced economies.
A concerted campaign to reduce medical costs is the
necessary and sufficient condition to secure the U.S. government
against national bankruptcy and avoid unfair burdens on the next
generation. But such a campaign has nothing to do with today's
battles in Washington about sequestration, tax loopholes and
Treasury debt limits.
Unfortunately, political reality makes a serious attack on
medical costs very unlikely before the end of the decade, when
the demographic pressures on Medicare will become intolerable.
In any case decisions made today will not bind future U.S.
governments and it is arguably more democratic to leave for
voters in 2020 the big decisions on how to balance higher taxes
against less comprehensive medical coverage or lower incomes for
pharmaceutical companies and doctors.
Meantime, battles in Washington over taxes and
non-entitlement spending will only distract attention from the
real long-term issue of medical costs, while over-zealous
efforts to cut deficits will slow economic recovery, making
these costs even harder to bear. Until U.S. politicians are
ready to tackle the genuine medical cost crisis, the best thing
they can do about the phony deficit crisis is nothing at all.