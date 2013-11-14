By Anatole Kaletsky
Nov 14 If anyone still doubted that central
bankers all over the world will keep interest rates at
rock-bottom levels, those doubts should have been dispelled this
week. Janet Yellen's statement to the U.S. Senate that the Fed
has "more work to do" to stimulate employment, and that
"supporting the recovery today is the surest path to returning
to a more normal approach to monetary policy," capped a series
of surprisingly clear commitments to easy money from central
bankers this week. On Wednesday Joerg Asmussen, a member of the
executive board of the European Central Bank, and Ewald Nowotny,
the Austrian central bank governor - both of whom had previously
been reported as voting against last week's surprise ECB rate
cut - said that they might in fact support further rate cuts and
even negative interest rates, as well as the possibility of
breaking the taboo against U.S.-style purchases of government
bonds. And Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England,
reiterated more strongly than ever that any early increase in
British interest rates was out of the question, despite the fact
that the outlook for the British economy has turned out to be
much better than the BoE had expected.
But what if these zero interest rate policies produce
disappointing results in the year ahead, as they have in each of
the past four years? What if the world economy fails to spring
back to life or just plods along with sub-par growth, despite
all this stimulus, as has happened in each of the past four
years?
With luck, these questions will not need answering because
fiscal austerity has acted as a powerful headwind to economic
recovery in the U.S., Europe and Britain and these budget
consolidation efforts are now being relaxed. The new records on
Wall Street and other stock markets suggest growing confidence
among investors that monetary stimulus will finally deliver
decent levels of growth next year - and this does indeed seem
likely. But what if the optimism turns out to be wrong? What if
the U.S. and Britain fail to grow by at least 3 percent next
year, and what if Europe stays stuck with sub-1 percent growth
and mass unemployment? In that case, the monetary and fiscal
policy experiments since the Lehman crisis would have to be
judged as failures - and that judgment would open the way to
much more radical ideas than zero interest rates and QE. Such
radical ideas would be of two opposing types.
If there is no significant improvement in growth and
unemployment by this time next year, many conservative
politicians and economists will argue that the post-Lehman
stimulus policies were not just ineffective, but directly
counter-productive. The whole approach of the past five years
should therefore be reversed: politicians and central bankers
should admit that they cannot "manage" employment and economic
growth; governments should concentrate on getting their finances
in order, stop manipulating interest rates and allow market
forces to do their work.
Whatever the theoretical arguments for such reversals - for
example, that tougher budgetary policies would boost business
confidence, that higher real interest rates would improve credit
allocation and purge the economy of inefficient zombie firms -
there is no chance in practice that governments in any of the
major economies would respond to growth disappointments by doing
less instead of doing more. The political risks would simply be
too great for any government, regardless of its theoretical
leanings, to impose tougher fiscal austerity or higher interest
rates in an environment of weak growth and intractable
unemployment.
A much more likely reaction to failure of the present
stimulus attempts would be bolder experiments with new measures
that act directly on consumer demand. The obvious way to do this
would be to combine monetary and fiscal policy into a new form
of unified stimulus that would put money directly into
consumers' pockets, instead of relying on trickle-down effects
from financial markets, where wealthy investors become even
richer because the central bank boosts asset prices by buying
government bonds.
As this column has repeatedly argued, the Fed could have
delivered vastly more powerful economic stimulus through its QE
program if it had sent out a check of $270 every month directly
to each of the 315 million U.S. citizens, instead of
transferring the same $85 billion monthly to bond investors, as
it has been doing now for over a year.
This kind of monetary "helicopter drop" was what Milton
Friedman recommended for economies still facing persistent
unemployment after interest rates were reduced to zero and Ben
Bernanke strongly advocated "helicopter money" for Japan before
he became Fed chairman.
Even a few months of free money distributions to ordinary
American households would almost certainly have done more to
encourage consumer spending and economic activity than years of
conventional bond purchases by the Fed. Helicopter money would
therefore have revived the economy more quickly and with much
less expansion of the Fed's balance sheet than conventional QE.
So helicopter money would actually have been a more cautious
form of monetary stimulus than QE, with less inflationary
potential.
Why then was helicopter money never seriously considered,
either in the U.S., or in Britain and Japan, where central banks
have printed even more new money than the Fed, relative to
economic size? Apart from the obvious vested interests of bond
investors, bankers and other financial market participants who
profit by acting as the conduit for monetary stimulus, the main
obstacle to helicopter money is an ideological totem: central
bank independence.
Helicopter money is economically equivalent to a tax cut
that the government finances by selling bonds to the central
bank. Monetary and fiscal policy are blended into a single
decision and that means the barriers between central bankers and
politicians are removed.
Since most central bankers are passionate about protecting
their political independence, any discussion of combining fiscal
and monetary decisions is today still taboo. But if current
monetary policies fail to deliver an adequate economic recovery
by next year, political pressure to break the monetary-fiscal
taboo could become overwhelming and central bank independence
will be doomed. No wonder central bankers are more committed
than ever to economic growth.