(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Anatole Kaletsky
Oct 16 What's spooking the markets?
One thing we can say for sure is that it is not the slightly
weaker-than-expected retail sales that triggered the mayhem on
Wall Street on Wednesday morning. Most U.S. economic data have
actually been quite strong in the month since Wall Street peaked
on Sept. 19.
So to find an economic rationale for the biggest
stock-market decline since 2011, we have to consider two other
explanations.
The first is the collapse of oil prices, down almost 30
percent since late June in response to Saudi Arabia's apparent
decision to wreck the economics of U.S. shale oil. Falling oil
prices are generally beneficial for the world economy - and for
most businesses outside the energy sector. But investors now
fleeing from natural-resource stocks will take time to recycle
their money into other industries, such as airlines, retailers
and auto manufacturers. Until this rotation happens, broad
stock-market indices are dragged down by the plunging oil
shares, a process visible almost every day in the past two
weeks, especially in the last hour of trading.
If falling oil prices were the main causes of the market
setback, it would not be a big problem. There is, however, a far
more worrying explanation: Europe. Not just the obvious weakness
of the European economy, but the inability or unwillingness of
European Union policymakers to agree on a sensible response.
Europe's economic weakness was already evident several
months ago when the Ukrainian crisis and Russian sanctions broke
the momentum of German industrial growth, which had been a rare
bright spot in the continent's economic outlook.
But investors and business leaders were not too worried by
the prospect of a sanctions-related slowdown in Germany because
they assumed that Europe's politicians and central bankers would
respond with stimulative policies similar to the ones that had
pulled the U.S. economy out of several "soft patches" in the
past five years. Because of this confidence in policy stimulus,
global and U.S. stock markets were able to keep hitting new
records in the summer, despite bad news from Europe.
For most of the period since 2008, Europe's miserable
economic performance did not seem to bother investors - as long
as the U.S. economy was doing all right. Even at the height of
the euro crisis, global stock-market performance has been more
influenced by the gyrations of U.S. economic statistics and
Federal Reserve policy than by anything happening in Greece,
Italy or the European Central Bank.
In the past few weeks, however, bad news from Europe seems
suddenly to be having far more impact than the generally
positive news from the United States, where economic growth is
accelerating and expectations of interest rate hikes have been
pushed back from next spring to September or beyond.
Why has this happened?
In previous columns, I have explained the lockstep gyrations
of the U.S. economy and global stock markets by the
demonstration effects of U.S. monetary and fiscal policy.
Because the United States pioneered the policy responses to the
2008 economic crisis - quantitative easing, near-zero interest
rates and unprecedented budget deficits - investors assumed that
the success or failure of these policies in the U.S. economy
today would eventually spread to the rest of the world.
When the U.S. economy seemed to be moving toward a
sustainable expansion, it seemed reasonable to suppose that the
rest of the world would follow, with a lag of a year or two.
When, however, U.S. growth suffered an unexpected setback - as
it did last winter and in the summers of 2011 and 2012 -
investors and businesses would turn pessimistic around the
world.
After all, if the United States was unable to pull
convincingly out of recession after $3.5 trillion of
quantitative easing, five years of near-zero interest rates and
budget deficits worth 10 percent of gross domestic product, what
hope could there be for other countries implementing
half-hearted versions of the same program?
Once each of these U.S. growth scares turned out to be just
a temporary aberration, bullish sentiment returned. Not only on
Wall Street, but also in Europe and emerging markets, on the
view that if monetary and fiscal stimulus were shown to be
working in the U.S. economy, other governments and central banks
would eventually follow similar policies and achieve similar
results.
Now it appears that this linkage may have broken. The
European Central Bank bitterly disappointed investors who had
expected the bank to follow the Federal Reserve's example and
announce dramatic monetary measures, combined with a convincing
recapitalization of the European banking system, at European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi's press conference on Oct.
2.
The rout in global stock markets began the day after.
Meanwhile, the German government has continued to demand
immediate spending cuts from France and Italy while hobbling
German industries with Russian sanctions - despite the evidence
that both its European austerity drive and diplomatic policies
were economically damaging and counterproductive.
It has begun to look as if Europe may stubbornly refuse to
follow the U.S. roadmap for economic recovery. If that happens,
the improving U.S. economy can no longer be treated as a leading
indicator of European recovery.
With this, the prospects for the global economy would be
much diminished. While the chances of a renewed financial crisis
in the euro zone are greatly increased.
Many investors are starting to assume that, even if the U.S.
economy moves into a self-sustaining expansion, Europe will
condemn itself to permanent stagnation or recession. Then
prospects for the world economy, and for globally exposed
companies, will be far weaker than expected a few months ago,
when Europe looked like it was following the U.S. policy game
plan. But will Europe really be so foolish?
The answer should soon be clear. The European Commission
will publish its review of the French and Italian budgets on
Oct. 29, Ukraine's election on Oct. 26 will provide an
opportunity to start dismantling the self-destructive sanctions
and on Nov. 6 the European Central Bank will hold its next
policy meeting.
We should therefore know within a month whether Europe will
save itself or sabotage the world economy by ignoring U.S.
policy lessons. These decisions in Europe will probably
determine whether the current market setback turns into a buying
opportunity or a 1987-style meltdown.
(Anatole Kaletsky)