LONDON, April 29 U.S. buyout house Clayton
Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has bought German sausage casings maker
Kalle from Silverfleet Capital, the companies said on Friday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but two sources
familiar with the process said the price was towards the upper
end of 450-500 million euros ($512-569 million).
Kalle was purchased by Silverfleet in 2009, and had turnover
of more than 281 million euros last year.
In March 2010, Silverfleet syndicated part of its
investment, with British private equity firm Electra
investing 9 million pounds ($13 million) in the business.
Electra has also sold its stake.
Reuters reported in September that Rothschild was advising
on a possible sale or IPO.
"Because of the turbulent stock markets we decided against a
listing that we had worked on for long, and concentrated on the
sales process," Guido May, a partner at Silverfleet, told
Reuters.
"A new owner with deeper pockets than we had can develop
Kalle further. For example, the U.S. market would deliver great
opportunities for growth."
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
($1 = 0.6859 pounds)
(Reporting by Freya Berry and Alexander Huebner; Editing by
Mark Potter)